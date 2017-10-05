Caddo surprised by Am-Po, 5-4, in state opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – A slow start and too many miscues proved to be too much for Caddo to overcome Thursday night at Hall of Fame Stadium as the second-ranked Lady Bruins were upset by Amber-Pocasset, 5-4, in the opening round of the Class A state fast pitch tournament.

Making their first ever trip to the tournament, Caddo spotted the Lady Panthers a quick 1-0 advantage following three straight two-out hits in the opening stanza before Carli Eubank was tagged out at the plate attempting to score by catcher Tanna Higtower to end the frame.

Caddo looked like it might have the answer in the bottom of the stanza, knotting the score with Hightower’s RBI single sandwiched between a pair of walks.

The normally hot-hitting Lady Bruin offense went cold however as Am-Po freshman pitcher Caton Muncy retired nine of the next 10 CHS batters.

Three Caddo errors proved costly in the fourth inning as Am-Po broke the 1-1 deadlock with a pair of unearned runs. The lone hit of the frame for the Lady Panthers was a two-out single by Maddie Boswell.

The Lady Panthers notched two more runs in the fifth to extend the advantage to 5-1, this time off of three hits. The key blow was a run-scoring triple from Eubank, who also scored on a hit by Ansleigh Harries.

A lethargic Lady Bruin offense, which had been limited to just one hit at that point, finally found a little rhythm in the bottom of the frame, rallying for a pair of runs.

Kennedy Morgan snapped the hitless string with a sharp leadoff single to left and was bunted to second before coming around to score on a Kacie Clower hit to centerfield. Kylie Anderson delivered another two-out RBI single but courtesy runner Kaylee Watts was thrown out at the plate attempting to score ending the inning with Am-Po in front 5-3.

Caddo utilized solid defense to get out of a jam in the sixth and cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame when Karlee Robison singled and scored on Morgan’s two-out hit to left.

After working around an error to start the seventh the Lady Bruins had one final chance at comeback and got the tying run aboard via an Olivia Weaver single up the middle but she was left stranded to end the game.

Caddo finishes off one of the best season’s in school history with a 36-8 record.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Caddo’s Kaylee Watts was called out on a close play at the plate attempting to score before a tag from Amber-Pocasset catcher Carli Eubank. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5534_cmyk.jpg Caddo’s Kaylee Watts was called out on a close play at the plate attempting to score before a tag from Amber-Pocasset catcher Carli Eubank. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat