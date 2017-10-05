Silo drops 1-0 state decision to Latta

MUSTANG – Latta senior pitcher Tyler Dean used a flurry of first-pitch outs and held the explosive Silo offense in check for seven innings as the Panthers edged the second-ranked Rebels, 1-0, in the Class A State Tournament opener Thursday afternoon at Bronco Field.

Dean kept his pitching count down by getting outs early in the count against the aggressive Rebel hitters, who totaled five hits in the contest and got a base runner past second base only one time.

A bit overshadowed in the loss was a solid start by Silo southpaw Dylan Turner, who worked equaled Dean almost pitch for pitch through the opening three stanzas before running into a bit of trouble in the fourth when Latta scored its lone run.

Jace Williams’ bloop single to right got things going for the Panthers before a double by Randis Gray down the leftfield line and RBI single from Jacob Savage for what proved to be the game winner.

Turner got a strikeout and pop out to get out of the inning but Latta had all the cushion that Dean would need.

The Rebels could never get in sync offensively with Dean pounding the strikezone continually. They only struck out twice in the contest but only managed to work one walk.

Carson Atwood had Silo’s initial hit in the first inning but it came with two outs and he was left stranded there. Turner notched a one-out single in the second stanza but was quickly erased on a double play.

The best threat for Silo came in the fourth inning when they looked like they might be solving the Dean puzzle. Kash Walls and Trevor Dailey produced back-to-back singles with two out and Turner then coaxed a full count walk, but Dean struck out Austin Thomas to end the threat and leave the bases loaded.

Silo got its leadoff hitter aboard for the only time in the fifth when Dainjer Robinson beat out an infield single and moved him into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt but Korben Ford and Joyal Savage were quickly retired on groundouts to shortstop.

That proved to be the Rebels’ final base runner however as Dean dispatched the final nine in a row, seven of which came via groundout against a stellar Latta defensive effort.

Turner worked five-plus innings, allowing five hits with a pair of strikeouts and one walk, but was saddled with the tough-luck mound loss. Atwood fired the final two no-hit frames, striking out three.

Silo, which fell in the state opening round for the third consecutive fall season, ends the campaign with a 30-4 record.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Silo’s Carson Atwood smoked a double on this first inning swing in Thursday’s state tournament opener. That proved to be one of just five Rebel hits in the contest however as they dropped a 1-0 decision to Latta. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5496_cmyk.jpg Silo’s Carson Atwood smoked a double on this first inning swing in Thursday’s state tournament opener. That proved to be one of just five Rebel hits in the contest however as they dropped a 1-0 decision to Latta. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat