Bruins set to open district with Maud tonight

The road to the state football playoffs begins this evening for Caddo with the Bruins opening District B-5 play hosting the defending district champ Maud Tigers at 7 p.m. on Bruin Field.

Caddo picked up a 28-26 road win at Waurika last week, wrapping up the non-district schedule at 3-2. The Bruins will take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup.

Last week’s win came down to the wire for the second week in a row with Caddo denying the Eagles late in the game to seal the victory.

“The defense stepped up and held them on a two-point conversion at the end,” Bruin head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “I’m real proud of how well our guys are playing. Especially down at the goal line and in the red zone.”

Subbing for the injured Jaden Boyd, P.J. McClure led the way offensively versus Waurika. He carried the ball a whopping 32 times for 145 yards.

“We knew we were going to have to rely on him,” Proctor said. “It had rained over there a little bit and it was a little wet. So we tried to keep it on the ground. Thirty-two carries are a lot for any running back. But before the game I told him he was going to be the workhorse and he did a really good job for us.”

Junior quarterback Jack Holbrook contributed with 96 rushing yards on 21 totes. He also made the most the most of his seven completed passes with two of those going for touchdowns. Proctor also had praise for Avery Brown, Matt Jenkins and Drew Schoolcraft on the defensive side.

“Those three are a handful. I wouldn’t want to face them I know that,” Proctor chuckled.

The coach was also pleased with a couple of newcomers, Jacob Castaldo and Cooper Manning, who have played well when called upon.

“Castaldo has really come on at free safety with two interceptions in the past two games,” he added. “He has never played football, but he came out this year and got in the weight room and got stronger and faster. We gave him a shot and he is doing a really good job.”

On Manning, Proctor said a lack of experience has not been an issue. “We put him at linebacker and he fills in at running back and fullback and has done well. All in all I am happy with the way these guys are progressing.”

Tonight’s opponent, Maud posted a 10-2 record last season but this year the Tigers are just 2-3 with blowout wins over Class C Bowlegs, 58-8, and Sasakwa, 56-8. The losses have come at the hands of Paoli, 40-22, another Class C school, as well as Weleetka, 50-0 and Wilson, 34-20, both Class B clubs. Caddo lost to Wilson 44-18 in week one.

In last year’s game at Maud, the Tigers squeaked by the Bruins, 28-26, on the way to the district title.

Graduation took its toll on Maud with district coaches picking them to finish fourth in the preseason poll. Gone is last year’s quarterback Kash Bodkin. Moving from wide receiver to run the offensive attack is Braylen Brewer, who is good sized at 6-2 ,175. Brewer does return to wide receiver on occasion with Bryxton Sanders, 5-11,185, taking over at QB.

Running back Bryce Reid, 6-1, 175, and pass catcher Brady Arms, 5-11, 165, are also heavy contributors.

“Maud is traditionally a powerhouse,” Proctor stated. “They’ve got a new coach (Brant Hayes) and usually with that comes a new system. We have watched them on film and they are a good-sized football team.”

With the non-district games done, Proctor and his club are turning attention to another trip to state playoffs.

“We told the kids Tuesday it is a clean slate now,” he said. “You try to get all your issues behind you in those early games. Now it is time to buckle down and really get serious. We are hoping to make another playoff run.”

Bruin Bits:

+ Holbrook has accounted for a combined 842 rushing and passing yards this season. He leads the team in rushing with 360 yards on 76 carries. Through the air the junior has completed 42 of 95 for 482 yards and seven touchdowns.

+ Boyd, who is expected to return this week and may see some time at wide receiver, is second on the squad in rushing with 290 yards on 51 carries. McClure’s 145 yards versus Waurika boosted his running game total to 47 carries for 208 yards in three games.

+ Schoolcraft and Jenkins top Bruin defenders with 39 and 31 solo stops respectively.

+ B-5 teams Allen, Empire, Caddo, Maysville and Strother all have 3-2 records heading into district play tonight. Maud is 2-3. Allen turned some heads with a 34-30 win over Weleetka last week.

