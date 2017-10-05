Lions hope Homecoming will be winning charm

Heading into their annual Homecoming tilt tonight at 7:30 in the friendly confines of Paul Laird Field, the Durant Lions hope there is plenty of reason to celebrate as they bid for victory number one on the season.

A struggling Tulsa East Central is the opponent, with the Cardinals coming to town with just one win in their last 22 gridiron contests while sporting a 0-5 record in 2017.

Durant is shaking off a disappointing ending a week ago against Glenpool that saw the Warriors score 21 unanswered points in the final stanza to forge a 37-16 triumph.

“We did some good things last week, especially coming out of halftime and early in the third quarter,” Lion head coach Ray Richards commented. “Obviously though there were several turning points at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter that were critical in the outcome. The kickoff return for a touchdown and two fumbles they turned into touchdowns.

“We are going to try to play more guys this week and keep some guys fresher for the fourth quarter because that’s where a lot of our mistakes have come. And those have just snowballed late when we have gotten tired. We’re making strides though and just have to continue working.”

The Lions got a nice spark off the bench from sophomore Austin Reinecker, who tallied 121 yards on 29 carries while filling in for Matt Gillis, who missed most of the game with a leg injury.

Gillis, who has rushed for 430 yards and three scores this season, is expected to return to the lineup this week but Richards feels they have solid depth with Reinecker if the Lions need to call on him. Also back in the fold this week is senior Cade Ogden, who has missed the past two weeks of action and will return to his inside receiver slot. He led the club in receptions with 15 when he went out with injury.

“We are definitely excited to have those guys back in the lineup tonight,” the DHS skipper added.

A year ago, the Lions pretty much had their way with the Cardinals up front, hammering their way to a 35-6 win with a season-high 331 yards on the ground, overcoming four turnovers in the process.

East Central also managed just 124 total yards from scrimmage in that contest, but appears much more explosive this time around sparked by electrifying receivers Aaron Stokes and Keith Smith, who have a year of experience under their belts.

“They (East Central) have got a couple of players I would love to have,” Richards said. “Some really good skill kids. A couple of wide receivers that can really go and a running back that can run like crazy. It’s the same thing defensively with a lot of those guys going both ways. They may not have as many players as they would like but the ones they do have can really play. Most of the time they feed off big plays, especially in the passing game, which hasn’t been our strength this season defensively. We must try to contain them and force them to the middle of the field.

“One of us is going to get a win and hopefully it will be us. We are really trying to focus in on the process of getting better every week. We have to continue cleaning up mistakes, knowing what to do and get better. The kids are working hard and getting tougher every day.”

With Homecoming week also comes plenty of distractions, which the DHS coaches will hope to avoid.

“I’m sure there will be a big crowd and a festive occasion so we can’t get distracted by all that,” stated Richards. “We must stay focused on the game.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

