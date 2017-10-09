Ducks Unlimited annual fundraiser dinner set for Thursday

A week out from their 2017 fundraising dinner, Durant Ducks Unlimited chapter president Chris Dorman says that the local quacker backer group continues to push forward towards the chapter’s upcoming event next week.

Scheduled for Thursday at the Choctaw Casino Event Center located at 3702 Choctaw Road, Dorman said that the doors to the event will open up at 6 p.m..

After that, the evening’s dinner by Roma Italian in Durant will be served at 7 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 8 p.m.

A national award winning DU chapter in 2014 and 2015, Dorman said he anticipates a good crowd for the group’s fourth dinner since the Durant chapter got a reboot several years ago.

“So far, we’ve had a good response in our ticket sales and table sales,” said Dorman. “We’ve had about 14 sponsor tables sold and some other additional ticket sales, so I think that there will be a good group coming next week.”

For those that attend, there will be plenty of collectible Ducks Unlimited merchandise available since the Memphis, Tenn. based wetland and waterfowl conservation group (www.ducks.org) is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

Items available in the live auction, silent auction, raffles, and games will include a duck hunting trip, limited edition DU art, decorative decoys, and sculptures.

Hunting gear and several hunting firearms are also available including the DU 80th Anniversary Shotgun, a beautiful 12-gauge Fausti over-and-under perfect for the duck blind or upland game bird cover.

Other items at the Durant DU dinner include a Primo grill/cooker package, Drake waterfowling gear, Tanglefree and Higdon decoys, and a K2 cooler. And given the popularity of YETI Coolers, Dorman said that there will also be 45-quart and 65-quart YETI Tundra coolers offered by raffle.

Dorman indicated that the local group is especially excited about a male black Labrador retriever puppy that will be sold in the live auction, a duck dog that comes from the lineage of two respected championship retrievers, one with Hall of Fame credentials.

“Boggy Creek Retrievers out of Coleman has donated this Lab pup to us,” said Dorman. “We’re pretty excited about being able to offer a duck dog at this year’s dinner.”

Ticket prices are $50 for singles, $75 for couples, and $20 for Greenwings (youth 17 years of age and under). Each ticket will bring attendees the chance to win door prizes, the evening’s Italian dinner and beverages, and a one-year’s membership into DU including a year’s subscription to the award winning Ducks Unlimited magazine.

“For tickets, you can contact me at (405) 517-7187,” said Dorman. “You can also get tickets in downtown Durant during daily business hours at Theorem, which is located at 126 N. 4th Street.”

Finally, Dorman noted that pre-event tickets are still available online through Wednesday at the following URL for the Durant Ducks Unlimited dinner: http://www.ducks.org/oklahoma/events/46415/durant-dinner.

In the spirit of OU/OSU Bedlam, these two custom acrylic duck calls will be auctioned off at Thursday’s Durant Ducks Unlimited dinner. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_4624_cmyk.jpg In the spirit of OU/OSU Bedlam, these two custom acrylic duck calls will be auctioned off at Thursday’s Durant Ducks Unlimited dinner.