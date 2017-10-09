Lady Lions claim 2nd in Class 5A pre-state cross country meet

Durant’s high school cross country teams tuned up for regionals with solid efforts in the Edmond Pre-State Meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

The Lady Lions squad tied for second as a team in the Class 5A division along with second-ranked Elgin in the 94-runner field.

Durant had four medalists in the varsity girls competition led by Jacy Springer, who claimed seventh individually with a solid effort of 21 minutes, 31 seconds.

Kylee Reed checked in 14th at 22:17 while Regan Ramos was 17th in a time of 22:33 and Kacy Devora placed 27th at 23:27. Madilyn Rhynes added a time of 24:32 for 37th, Catie McCraw claimed 43rd at 24:45 and Kendall Cordell was 45th in 24:49.

The Lady Lion junior varsity performed extremely well as well, topped by Petra Gorges, who captured the individual title in her division by 13 seconds, clocking in at 24 minutes and 2 seconds.

Cassie Bisson notched a third place finish of 24:37 with Val Orozco taking fifth at 25:05 and Evelyn Wilkerson also checking in seventh in 25:22.

Rounding out the DHS finishers were Madelynn Coffey, 11th (26:04); Summora Sansom, 15th (26:43); and Brooke Downs, 22nd (27:52).

“Madilyn Rhynes qualified to run varsity for the first time from her performance at the Denison Meet and did very well,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds commented. “Gorges has been training extremely hard in practice and won her first meet ever, with her time moving her into the top 7.

“We got another solid performance out of Reed and Springer, who seem to run better each time we compete. The top 12 are determined from this meet to move on to regionals. We have had a different seven run at every meet this year and regionals looks to be no different with times shuffling around once again.”

In the varsity boys competition, Durant took ninth place as a team despite a muddy, slick course.

Leading the charge was Dawson Reed, who placed 26th with a mark of 18 minutes, 45 seconds.

Also placing for the Lions were Dakota Wallace, 52nd (19:49); Jessie Barker, 56th (19:54); Caden Orlando, 58th (20:00); Dominic Wynn, 60th (20:08); Cordell Palmer, 64th (20:20); and J.D. Youngblood, 66th (20:21).

For the junior varsity boys competition, Isaiah Marris was the top placer clocking in 33rd with a time of 20:50.

Other finishers were Alex Stacey, 35th (20:54); J.R. Wall, 41st (21:08); Alex Shastid, 43rd (21:14); Timothy Aliazas, 47th (21:23); Nick Orozco, 59th (21:55); Arya Gautam, 65th (22:17); and James Ratliffe, 78th (22:52).

“The boys stayed in a closer pack/group more than normal which is good,” Reynolds commented. “They have been training very hard and have a chance to qualify for state as a team for the first time since the 2013 season.

“This group gets better every time we compete. “

The next competition for Durant will be in the Class 5A regional event that will be held Saturday, October 21.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

A large of Durant Lady Lions got off to a fast start in the Edmond Pre-State Meet held at Edmond Santa Fe. The girls squad had several outstanding finishes to tie second-ranked Elgin for second place in the Class 5A division. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG955861_cmyk.jpg A large of Durant Lady Lions got off to a fast start in the Edmond Pre-State Meet held at Edmond Santa Fe. The girls squad had several outstanding finishes to tie second-ranked Elgin for second place in the Class 5A division. Submitted photo