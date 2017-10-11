Silo falls to top-ranked Dale in 2A state final

OKLAHOMA CITY – Youth-laden Silo couldn’t recover from an early rally by top-ranked Dale in a 10-1 loss in the Class 2A state fast pitch title game at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday night.

Dale’s Rylie Premo sent a two out double to left field to score Mikayla Rutland, Danyn Lang and Jobey Savage for a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Sydney Griggs singled to drive in Premo and go up 4-0.

The Lady Pirates rallied with another five runs in the third as Skyler Thompson and London Calvillo each hit two-run singles and Rutland reached on an error in left field to bring in Calvillo.

Silo’s Gracie Lawless singled in the top of the fourth and later scored as Cherish Huffman reached on a fielding error at second for Silo’s only run of the game.

The Lady Rebels put two runners in scoring position with one out in the second to have a chance to cut into Dale’s lead early but left both stranded. Lawless hit a sacrifice to center to try and score Kensea Eppler from third, but a quick catch and throw from Lacey Savage to Rutland at catcher forced Eppler to retreat.

Premo was 2-4 with three RBIs and Calvillo was 2-4 and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Pirates offense.

Eppler, Danielle Hayden, and Alys Parr earned two hits apiece for Silo. The Lady Rebels went through three hurlers in the loss.

Alexis Tanguma got the start in the circle and was handed the loss after giving up nine runs on eight hits in two and two-third innings pitched. She fanned two and walked three. Jo Arlington gave up two hits and one run and Olivia Powell closed things out in the seventh.

Dani Manning sat down four, walked two and gave up 10 hits to earn the pitching win for Dale.

Silo finishes the season 34-8 and will graduate Powell, Eppler, Parr, Hayden and Daelyn Marshall.

It was the first time in school history that the Lady Rebels had made it to the finals and they started four freshmen. The win marked Dale’s fourth overall and third in a span of five years that has seen them reach the title game each time.

Silo head coach Mike Lawless talks to his infield during a timeout at the Class 2A state softball tournament in Oklahoma City. The youth-laden Lady Rebels reached Saturday's championship tilt before falling to tradition-rich Dale, 10-1, in the Lady Pirates fifth straight trip to the finals.