SE now 6-0 after last second touchdown bomb

Through the first five weeks of the season the Southeastern Savage Storm football squad had found different ways to win, especially in down-to-the-wire finishes three different times.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s squad added a new notch to their resume on Homecoming Saturday at Paul Laird Field, coming from behind this time to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Southeastern erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but still needed a key defensive stand AND long touchdown pass in the closing minute to topple visiting Southwestern, 31-24, in dramatic fashion.

“We weren’t as prepared as we would have like to have been coming out and that’s on me, but we found a way to win,” Atterberry commented. “Wins are too hard to come by at all levels to not enjoy it though. We just have to understand you don’t get away with many of those the way we performed in the first half.

“For whatever reason though it always seems like every year it’s almost the same with the history of us and Southwestern. It usually comes down to the wire.”

Through three quarters the Savage Storm offense had been virtually stymied with their only score coming on a Ryan Taylor 10-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter.

That scoring march covered 64 yards, but four of Southeastern’s next five possessions resulted in a punt. The only sustained march ended with a rare Joel Carlos missed field goal from 31 yards out.

It was Carlos however that snapped a 17-0 scoring flurry by the visiting Bulldogs on a 30-yard field goal with just 13:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, capping a crazy drive that was ignited by a Carlos 37-yard pass on a fourth down fake punt deep in his own end of the field.

Down 17-10, Southeastern caught its first big break of the game went Southwestern punter Dalton Jackson punted the ball into the back of his own player instead of pinning the Savage Storm deep in their own end.

The hosts took over at the Bulldog 40 instead and wasted little time. Quarterback Austin Skinner hit Drake White for 34 yards and Rashod Polk bolted into the end zone on the next play to cap the 38-second drive that knotted the score.

After trading punts, Southeastern’s defense got the ball back at its own 36 and Skinner ignited the offense himself with a nifty 22-yard run on 3rd-and-5. On the very next play he lofted a 22-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-7 tight end Codey McElroy that put the Savage Storm ahead with 5:17 left to play.

That was just one of four huge catches on the day for the walk on from Chattanooga who had the best day of his short gridiron career with 91 yards.

“The guy walks up three weeks into camp wanting to play football,” Atterberry said of McElroy. “He’s done an exceptional job. To get to this point, even in Week 6, for a guy that’s never played to do what he did today is pretty impressive.”

Southwestern cashed in a 58-yard kickoff return for an answering score just 59 seconds later when Casey Freeman hit Jordan Jackson from 28 yards out.

It didn’t look good when the Savage Storm had to give the ball back after three plays netter only three yards.

A 36-yard Freeman pass nearly had the Bulldogs in field goal position but Reggie Marshall’s tackle for a loss and Justin Young’s sack forced Southwestern out of range for a potential go-ahead field goal with under a minute to play.

Southwestern rolled the dice on fourth down but an incomplete pass gave the hosts the ball back with 33 seconds remaining.

They didn’t even need that long as White got behind the defense on the very first play and Skinner hit him for a 63-yard scoring toss to send the Homecoming crown into a frenzy.

The visitors had 25 seconds left when they regained possession but Tre Hollins ended any Southwestern hopes with an interception at midfield.

Skinner had his best game in a Southeastern uniform with 262 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air. White had three grabs for 101 yards to compliment McElroy’s big effort

Southeastern’s rushing attack netted 148 yards against a stingy Bulldog front with Polk leading the charge with 60 yards on 18 carries.

Even with a 6-0 record and new number 19 ranking in the national poll, things don’t get any easier this week for Southeastern as Henderson State comes to town riding an NCAA Division II record 30-game road winning streak that stretches back six years.

“It’s nice to be 6-0, but its still just six games and we have a lot of football left,” Atterberry added. “Everybody will see how they are depth-wise over these last five weeks.”

Savage Storm defenders Seu Luafatasaga and Troy Parker were all over this Southwestern receiver after a short completion Saturday afternoon at Paul Laird Field as linebackers Reggie Marshall and Justin Young converged to assist. Southeastern rallied in the fourth quarter for a dramatic 31-24 victory to stay unbeaten. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5636_cmyk.jpg Savage Storm defenders Seu Luafatasaga and Troy Parker were all over this Southwestern receiver after a short completion Saturday afternoon at Paul Laird Field as linebackers Reggie Marshall and Justin Young converged to assist. Southeastern rallied in the fourth quarter for a dramatic 31-24 victory to stay unbeaten. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5667_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern’s 6-foot-7 tight end Codey McElroy rumbles upfield after making one of his four catches in Saturday’s 31-24 come from behind win over Southwestern. McElroy totaled a career high 91 yards and scored a touchdown in a big fourth quarter. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5682_cmyk.jpg Southeastern’s 6-foot-7 tight end Codey McElroy rumbles upfield after making one of his four catches in Saturday’s 31-24 come from behind win over Southwestern. McElroy totaled a career high 91 yards and scored a touchdown in a big fourth quarter. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

SE now 6-0 after last second touchdown bomb