Butler helps make Whang Bang tourney a success

BugsyB, fire ants and underwear.
Don’t ever let anyone tell you the Southeastern Homecoming Whang Bang Golf Tournament isn’t fun.
Brett Butler, former Savage All-America outfielder, was here for the festivities and didn’t intend to become part of the show. After duty as the honorary starter, he just tried to blend into the crowd on the golf course.
For many years, he was among the absolute best in major league baseball as a centerfielder and leadoff hitter. Those positions require speed and skill and Butler had both in abundance.
He wasn’t fast enough, however, to escape the attack of the fire ants on the first hole at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course.
He was plenty fast in getting down to his underwear and doing the two-hand displacement move against the ants.
No real harm was done, apparently, as Butler did what he’s done so many times in his baseball career – he just hooked up and finished the game.
Butler fans will recall that he took a short time out in his pro career to defeat cancer and return to the game he loves.
Playing center field in the major leagues is a tough task under the best of circumstances.
Butler played center field in the major leagues with a water bottle in his hip pocket. That’s the definition of tough. He had to have special permission, of course, to keep the water with him at all times.
Baseball is now on the back burner for Butler as he spends his time keeping up with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is also busy delivering motivational speeches.
The hip-pocket water bottle and motivational speaking go well together.