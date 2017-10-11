Butler helps make Whang Bang tourney a success

BugsyB, fire ants and underwear.

Don’t ever let anyone tell you the Southeastern Homecoming Whang Bang Golf Tournament isn’t fun.

Brett Butler, former Savage All-America outfielder, was here for the festivities and didn’t intend to become part of the show. After duty as the honorary starter, he just tried to blend into the crowd on the golf course.

For many years, he was among the absolute best in major league baseball as a centerfielder and leadoff hitter. Those positions require speed and skill and Butler had both in abundance.

He wasn’t fast enough, however, to escape the attack of the fire ants on the first hole at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course.

He was plenty fast in getting down to his underwear and doing the two-hand displacement move against the ants.

No real harm was done, apparently, as Butler did what he’s done so many times in his baseball career – he just hooked up and finished the game.

Butler fans will recall that he took a short time out in his pro career to defeat cancer and return to the game he loves.

Playing center field in the major leagues is a tough task under the best of circumstances.

Butler played center field in the major leagues with a water bottle in his hip pocket. That’s the definition of tough. He had to have special permission, of course, to keep the water with him at all times.

Baseball is now on the back burner for Butler as he spends his time keeping up with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is also busy delivering motivational speeches.

The hip-pocket water bottle and motivational speaking go well together.

Southeastern baseball great and former Major League All-Star Brett Butler fires off the shotgun start to begin the Annual Whang Bang Golf Tournament held in conjunction with Homecoming festivities last weekend. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0069_cmyk.jpg Southeastern baseball great and former Major League All-Star Brett Butler fires off the shotgun start to begin the Annual Whang Bang Golf Tournament held in conjunction with Homecoming festivities last weekend. Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0229_cmyk.jpg Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University Active Real Estate carded a 51 to claim the 31st annual Southeastern Whang Bang golf tournament Friday at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course. The winners, pictured from left: Eric Gaston, Timothy Pickens, Clint Hoffman, Brad Aycock, Shawn Stovall and Shane Stovall. Team Postier finished second with a 53 and First Texoma National Bank took third place with a 55. Don Hudson, former Southeastern golf coach, was closest to the pin and Brad Aycock, former Southeastern golfer, had the longest drive. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0292_cmyk-1-.jpg Active Real Estate carded a 51 to claim the 31st annual Southeastern Whang Bang golf tournament Friday at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course. The winners, pictured from left: Eric Gaston, Timothy Pickens, Clint Hoffman, Brad Aycock, Shawn Stovall and Shane Stovall. Team Postier finished second with a 53 and First Texoma National Bank took third place with a 55. Don Hudson, former Southeastern golf coach, was closest to the pin and Brad Aycock, former Southeastern golfer, had the longest drive. Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University