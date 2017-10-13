Durant at McAlester

Kickoff: 7:30 tonight

Stadium: Hook Eales Stadium (4,000), McAlester

Directions: Take Hwy. 69 north into McAlester. Exit on Hwy. 270 (Carl Albert Parkway) and go west. Turn right on North 6th Street and go north approximately one mile. Stadium will be on the left.

Records: Durant (1-5, 1-2 in district), McAlester (0-6, 0-3 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Series History: 72nd meeting in a series that dates all the way back to a 6-6 tie in 1915 and has been fairly one-sided to the Buffaloes in recent years. McAlester holds a 48-21-2 series advantage, including eight wins in a row and 10 of the past 11. Durant’s last victory was a Max White-led 24-7 triumph in the 2008 season opener. None of the games in McAlester’s current streak have been decided by fewer than 21 points. Durant has limited the normally high-octane Buffalo offense to fewer than 35 points just one time during that string – a 28-7 decision in 2014.

Last Meeting: Big plays proved devastating for the Lions in a 56-21 loss a year ago at Paul Laird Field. McAlester averaged a blistering 11.8 yards per play while racking up 473 yards of total offense. Durant dominated time of possession, won the turnover battle and committed just one penalty but couldn’t keep pace as none of the Buffaloes’ eight touchdown drives lasted more than 2:22.

Last Week: Durant’s defense dominated from the start, yielding only 18 total yards in a 35-0 whitewashing of Tulsa East Central. Cade Buchanan had an extremely efficient outing, completing 19 of 24 passes for 239 yards and a pair of scores. Brandon Davis also had his biggest night of the season with four receptions for 136 yards. McAlester jumped out to a 6-0 lead but watched Tulsa Edison rally in the second half for a 17-6 victory.

Key Players: Durant – QB Cade Buchanan, WR Brandon Davis, RB Matt Gillis, LB Landon Tubbs; McAlester – QB Chris Hilton, LB Austin Villar, S Matt Dombek, LB Bryce Singleton

Notes: How things have changed in just a year’s time. Last year this was an unbeaten battle for the District 5A-3 and now both teams are just trying to stay alive in the league race. McAlester’s dominance in the series has carried over more than a decade, but the Buffaloes have fallen a bit on hard times with youth and low numbers. The Buffaloes have scored only two touchdowns over their last five contests. Offense hasn’t been a problem for Durant with the Lions scoring 14 points or more in every game this season. Buchanan is just three yards short of throwing for 1,000 yards for the second straight season.