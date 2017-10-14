Durant Ducks Unlimited hits fundraising home run

Like a well-oiled machine, the Durant Ducks Unlimited chapter was up to its old habits again on Thursday evening at the spacious Choctaw Resort and Casino Event Center.

Those habits being the drawing of yet another big Bryan County crowd along with the raising of plenty of conservation money yet again for the ducks.

The fourth annual fundraising dinner since the chapter was rebooted a few years ago, the Oct. 12th affair featured one of its largest DU crowds yet according to area chairman Chris Dorman.

“This year, we had about 150 people in attendance and the room was pretty full,” said Dorman on Friday morning. “It was a really good crowd once again.”

As they have done in previous years, the local crowd of quacker backers opened up their wallets again, raising another sizable sum to support Ducks Unlimited’s ongoing wetland and waterfowl conservation work across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“With our sponsor donations this year, we had somewhere near $22,000,” said Dorman, noting one of the group’s best sponsor table events so far. “And the dinner itself generated approximately $30,000, so altogether, we had about a $52,000 gross event.”

That’s pretty good conservation fundraising anywhere. Given Oklahoma’s DU membership of 7,769 and grassroots dollars raised in 2016 of $658,624, this week’s Durant DU fundraiser should put the group up for state and national award consideration once again.

If that were to happen, it would mark the third time in four tries for the local committee after the group secured a DU Pintail Award in 2014 and the DU Teal Award in 2015.

Helped by a committee comprised of Ryan Chapman, Ralph Houser, Shane Knight, Kyle McLemore, Bobby Story, Robert Story, and Jackson Stuteville, Dorman said there were a number of people to thank.

That list started with auctioneer Jody House , local firearms paperwork man Stewart Hoffman, and regional director Dillon Schroeder.

Dorman also noted that a number of sponsors and donors also contributed to the night’s overall success.

This year’s sponsor group included Texoma Manufacturing/Scott Crain (Pintail Sponsor/$5,000) along with Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and Cherokee Telecommunications (Mallard Sponsor/$2,500).

The 2017 sponsor list also included Gary Akin/Boggy Creek Retrievers, Indian Nation Wholesale, Landmark Bank, and Shane and Lenzie Knight/Theorem (Wood Duck Sponsor/$1,500).

Finally, Teal Sponsors ($1,000) included Choctaw Resort & Casino, Gary Clark/Dozer Worx, First Texoma National Bank, First United Bank & Trust, Dr. Mike Lee, and Stuteville Auto Group.

Donors of live auction, silent auction, and raffle items included Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course, Jack and Vicki Mills, Gary Akin/Boggy Creek Retrievers, Maverick Dunn/Dunn Callin, custom call maker Dan Wells, Pointer Outfitters, Rolling Stone Ranch, Beau Butler/North Wind Waterfowl Outfitters.

Those that attended on Thursday night enjoyed a great meal provided by Roma Italian in Durant. As the evening got off to an enthusiastic start, attendees dug into mounds of spaghetti and the fixings.

After the meal concluded, the night’s attention turned to the fundraising portion of the event where a number of Ducks Unlimited 80th anniversary items were sold by way of the night’s various raffles, special drawings, live auction and silent auction.

Some of the night’s merchandise highlights included a Bedlam Battle of custom made acrylic duck calls, calls donated by Maverick Dunn of Dunn Callin in Dardanelle, Ark. The crimson and crème OU duck call sold for $325 according to Dorman, while the black and orange OSU duck call went for $300.

Other top-shelf duck and goose calls sold in the Durant DU silent auction on Thursday night went for a good sum of money thanks to the fine custom work of Oklahoma call maker Dan Wells.

One of the night’s biggest fundraising highlights included a beautiful male black Labrador retriever puppy from the lineage of two respected championship retrievers, one with Hall of Fame credentials. Donated by Gary Akin and Boggy Creek Retrievers out of Coleman, Dorman said that the young duck dog sold for a considerable amount.

Trips were another highlight of the night with an excursion to Cabo San Lucas drawing big money, as well as a dove hunting trip to Argentina provided by Pointer Outfitters. And waterfowl hunting trips were also a big hit, including one donated by Jack Wells at the Rolling Stone Ranch in southern Oklahoma as well as a Nebraska hunt donated by Beau Butler and North Wind Waterfowl Outfitters.

Also given away and/or sold was a big selection of other items including duck stamp prints, decorative waterfowl art, duck stamp collections, and a Primo grill/cooker package. Other items included Drake waterfowling gear; Tanglefree, Avery, and Higdon decoys; several DU logoed K2 coolers; and a couple of spacious DU logoed YETI coolers.

There were a number of custom made knives, duck calls, and a good selection of sporting firearms too from makers like Beretta, Sig Sauer, Ruger, Glock, Winchester and Henry to name a few.

Some of the most intense bidding took place for the 80th anniversary DU Shotgun of the Year, a beautiful Fausti 12-gauge over-and-under, and the 80th anniversary DU Gun of the Year, a superb Weatherby Vanguard 7MM Rem Mag rifle.

With both of those limited edition collectible firearms featuring exquisite wood, decorative 80th anniversary engravings, and DU medallions, there was plenty of spirited competition among the bidders.

All in all, the night was a big success, something that seems to happen quite often these days for the Durant DU group.

Dorman agreed, noting that it was a good night with a large enthusiastic crowd that contributed to plenty of success in raising local money for the ducks.

Such funds raised at dinners like the Durant DU event have helped the Memphis, Tenn. based conservation group conserve more than 13 million acres of habitat across the continent since the group’s beginning some 80 years ago during the Dust Bowl days.

In an era of the late 1930s that saw severe habitat loss cause duck populations to plummet to near all-time lows, the hard work of keeping ducks and geese in the air each fall began despite the challenges brought on by the Great Depression.

Since those early days, habitat work done by DU has included more than 37,915-acres of habitat conservation efforts here in the state of Oklahoma alone, acreage that includes several projects in Bryan County.

“I think we did pretty good again,” smiled Dorman at the end of another successful night of wetland and waterfowl conservation fundraising for wetlands up and down the Central Flyway.

After a little bit of rest, there’s little doubt that the Durant DU group will be ready to go to work again on next year’s quacker backer dinner, aiming to make it the best one yet.

For more about the ongoing mission and work of Ducks Unlimited, please visit the organization’s Web site at www.ducks.org .

A large group of Ducks Unlimited enthusiasts were on hand Thursday night at the Choctaw Event Center for the group’s annual fundraising dinner. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5004_cmyk.jpg A large group of Ducks Unlimited enthusiasts were on hand Thursday night at the Choctaw Event Center for the group’s annual fundraising dinner. Photos by Lynn Burkhead This beautiful frame was one of many items up for auction during the annual Durant Ducks Unlimited fundraising event Thursday night at the Choctaw Event Center. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_4996_cmyk.jpg This beautiful frame was one of many items up for auction during the annual Durant Ducks Unlimited fundraising event Thursday night at the Choctaw Event Center. Photos by Lynn Burkhead This Ducks Unlimited YETI cooler was one of the most popular items up for auction during the annual Durant Ducks Unlimited fundraising banquet on Thursday night. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_4948_cmyk.jpg This Ducks Unlimited YETI cooler was one of the most popular items up for auction during the annual Durant Ducks Unlimited fundraising banquet on Thursday night. Photos by Lynn Burkhead