Huge test awaits Southeastern in quest for 7-0

Just on paper today’s Southeastern home gridiron contest with Henderson State might look to be a mismatch statistically speaking.

Southeastern enters the game 6-0 on the season and ranked 19th in the nation. Henderson State rides into the 2 p.m. matchup at Paul Laird Field with a .500 mark at 3-3.

Savage Storm head coach Bo Atterberry isn’t buying any of that talk because he is fully aware of the Reddies’ recent history.

Henderson State brings with it an NCAA Division II record 29-game road winning streak. Since the inception of the Great American Conference, the Reddies have never lost a league road tilt. They have also won 15 straight games played in the state of Oklahoma.

Their last road loss came October 29, 2011 to Division I South Alabama (28-3). The Reddies’ last road defeat to a Division II foe was against West Alabama (40-38) on October 16, 2010.

“Some people might have us as a ranked underdog this week considering their streak has gone along so long,” Atterberry said. “They have proved it for six years now and haven’t lost since this conference was formed so they have done a really good job of figuring out how to win on the road. A lot of times when you’re on the road there are a lot less distractions. When you’re at home you must manage your time as if you are on the road and tune out the distractions, which isn’t always easy.”

The Savage Storm is coming off a thrilling 31-24 come-from-behind win over Southwestern on Homecoming a week ago, but it definitely looked like their unbeaten run was in jeopardy through three quarters trailing 17-7.

They got it together in the final 15 minutes however, cashed in a turnover and special teams miscue by the Bulldogs and were able to eventually win it on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Austin Skinner to Drake White with just 25 seconds remaining.

“Obviously we’re not real pleased with way we started last week,” Atterberry commented this week. “There aren’t many teams left on the schedule that we will have a chance against down by just 10 playing the way we did for almost three quarters. I’m proud of way we fought back, got momentum in fourth quarter and were able to come back. We got a couple of momentum changing plays in the fourth quarter and things started rolling in our direction.

“That’s two weeks in a row I would have liked to see us do a little better early but it’s a game of momentum. At the end of the day the result was a win though. We found a way to pull it out when the chips were down and sometimes you have to do that.”

Skinner took all the reps at quarterback a week ago with fellow signal caller Rollin Kinsaul battling a groin injury. Atterberry is anticipating both seeing action this week against Henderson State.

Thus far, Skinner had thrown for 440 yards and three touchdowns while Kinsaul has 561 yards and six scores through the air. Both have also made some key plays with their feet.

After finishing plus-1 in the turnover department a week ago, Southeastern is now +12 for the season and third in the nation behind Winona State and Missouri Western. Henderson State meanwhile has a turnover ratio of zero (0) this season but has won 30 consecutive games in which is won the turnover battle.

With just 3-3, Henderson State has had its ups and downs but one of the Reddies’ problem areas this year has been red zone efficiency. They have scored on just 64 percent of its trips into the opponents’ red zone to rank 12th in the conference. Defensively though they are first in red zone efficiency.

“They are a quality football team and we will have our work cut out for us,” Atterberry emphasized. “We need to worry about ourselves though. Coming out of the locker room and doing a better job of playing fast and staying fast than we have the last couple of weeks.

“As players and coaches we are pleased with 6-0 but not totally satisfied with the way we got there. There is always room for improvement.”

The Southeastern offensive line looks to the sideline for the play call during last week's 31-24 win over Southwestern. That unit has been a key reason for the Savage Storm's 6-0 start to the season, paving the way for more than 447 yards and 37 points per contest.