Caddo puts on defensive clinic for 5th straight win

There was no need for fourth quarter dramatics Friday night for the Caddo Bruins as they put their fifth consecutive victory away early in a 42-8 district trouncing of Empire on the road.

The Bruins are now 5-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Three defensive scores and a special teams touchdown were the highlights for Coach Jeremy Proctor’s squad as they controlled virtually every aspect of the game.

Caddo took an 8-0 lead on a Jaden Boyd touchdown run and two-point conversion with 4:19 left in the opening period and held that margin until picking up its first defensive points of the night on a safety midway through the second frame.

Shortly after Jacob Castaldo returned an Empire punt for a touchdown to extend the margin and just for good measure Matthew Jenkins picked off a pass from his interior line position and ran it back for another score and 24-0 halftime lead.

Neither team was able to get much going in the third period and Caddo opened the fourth with Boyd’s second scoring burst of the game.

Empire answered just 16 seconds later but that proved to be all the hosts would manage.

Jenkins contributed another interception return for a Bruin touchdown midway through the final stanza and P.J. McClure put the finishing touches on with a long scoring run with only 1:20 remaining.

Caddo returns home Thursday night to face Strother, which surprised Allen 14-13 on Friday, in its next outing at Bruin Field.

