Durant snaps McAlester skid with 34-30 victory

McALESTER – On a night that nearly turned the District 5A-3 football race upside down, the Durant Lions took out nearly 10 years of frustration to knock off McAlester, 34-30, on Homecoming at Hook Eales Stadium.

While snapping an eight-game losing skid to the Buffaloes, the Lions notched their second win in a row to improve to 2-5 overall, but most importantly 2-2 in league play while eliminating the Buffaloes from any chance reaching the postseason.

The Buffs, who came in winless on the field this season and had scored a total of 13 points over the last five weeks, pulled out all the stops but Durant was able to notch just enough to hold them off.

“They came out with everything but the kitchen sink and jumped on us early, but the kids didn’t fold their tent,” head coach Ray Richards commented afterward. “We talk all the time how one quarter doesn’t make a game. We just continued to perservere and pretty soon we were right back in the game.”

Junior quarterback Cade Buchanan was the catalyst throughout the contest with arguably his best game of the season engineering the Durant offensive attack.

He accounted for five touchdowns, four through the air and even one on the ground while throwing for 166 yards.

“When Cade has a good game we’ve got a pretty good chance to make some things happen and he played really well tonight,” Richards added. “He didn’t make any mistakes, threw some balls away to avoid sacks and hit some really big throws when we need them.

“We weren’t able to run the ball as effective as normal but we ran it enough to open some things up for the passing game.”

It was not the start that Coach Richards had envisioned as McAlester scored for the first time all season on it’s opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Buffaloes opened at their own 8 and methodically covered the length of the field in 14 plays, converting four times on third and short, before Eli Martin bolted in from six yards out.

Things turned from bad to worse moments later when McAlester’s Matt Dombek recovered an on-side kick to set the Buffaloes up at the DHS 45.

The Lions looked like they were about to force a punt and get the ball back when the hosts went back to the trick bag and Chris Hilton connected with Bryce Singleton for 42 yards and a touchdown on a fake punt.

That made it a 13-0 Buffalo lead and had Durant squarely on its heels.

Buchanan and company regrouped however, putting together a drive late in the opening stanza that carried over into a huge 20-point second quarter.

They capped that march with a four-yard strike from Buchanan to Brandon Davis and added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Seward on the next possession to finish off a sensational 80-yard drive. Freshman Isaiah Addis kickstarted that drive with the best run of his brief high school career, racing 29 yards to midfield.

McAlester regained the lead moments later on Jake Rattan’s line-drive 32-yard field goal but the Lions closed the half with another touchdown to take the lead into the break. This time it was a terrific 25-yard lob into the endzone that Seward ran under for his second score of the contest and a 20-16 advantage.

The two teams traded third quarter touchdowns with McAlester going briefly in front before the Lions cashed in one of two Buffalo turnovers on the night with a short 19-yard drive that Buchanan finished on his own with a four-yard bootleg run.

Durant looked like it may have finally put the hosts away midway through the final period when Buchanan connected with Davis down the middle of the field for a 39-yard touchdown and 34-23 lead.

They weren’t out of the woods just yet however as McAlester had other ideas, driving the length of the field for an 18-yard scoring pass with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter.

An onside kick attempt was covered by Buchanan but the Buffaloes got the ball back one last time at their own 33 with 18 seconds left but three incompletions ended the game.

Receiving wise, Davis led the charge with nine catches for 100 yards and the two scores while Seward snagged five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns as well. Matt Gillis and Addis each finished with 47 yards rushing.

Defensively the Lions got monster efforts from linebackers Landon Tubbs and Brandon Fox, who unofficially notched 14 and 13 tackles respectively.

“We missed some opportunities to put them away earlier but getting a win over McAlester is always great,” Richards added. “This is the first time some of these kids have ever beat McAlester so its huge for them and gives us some great momentum going into next week.

“We’re getting better every week and aren’t your typical 2-5 team right now.”

With the win, Durant remained in the thick of the district race, which was shook up considerably by Glenpool’s 35-27 upset of Shawnee.

Noble, who the Lions host next week, had to survive winless Tulsa East Central for a 43-31 victory.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Junior linebacker Landon Tubbs led the Lions’ defensive effort over McAlester Friday night with 14 unofficial tackles as Durant posted a 34-30 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-zvmF64F-XL_cmyk.jpg Junior linebacker Landon Tubbs led the Lions’ defensive effort over McAlester Friday night with 14 unofficial tackles as Durant posted a 34-30 victory. Quarterback Cade Buchanan accounted for five touchdowns Friday night, four through the air and one on the ground, while posting 200 yards of total offense to lead the Lions to a 34-30 triumph over McAlester. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-KdCQPVB-XL_cmyk.jpg Quarterback Cade Buchanan accounted for five touchdowns Friday night, four through the air and one on the ground, while posting 200 yards of total offense to lead the Lions to a 34-30 triumph over McAlester.