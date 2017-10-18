Southeastern drops narrow verdict to Henderson State

A sensational start turned sour over the final three quarters Saturday at Paul Laird Field as 19th ranked Southeastern was knocked from the gridiron unbeaten ranks with a 21-20 loss to Henderson State.

With the victory, the Reddies extend their NCAA Division II record road winning streak to 30 games in a row but that marked looked to be in serious doubt early on as the Savage Storm came out on fire.

Less than two minutes into the game, the Southeastern defense forced the first of three Henderson State turnovers on the day when Seu Luafatasaga knocked the ball free and Troy Parker covered the fumble at the Savage Storm 49.

The hosts took advantage of the outstanding field position with Austin Skinner connecting on passes of 24 and 13 yards to Devon Blanton and Jaylen Sims before freshman Rashod Polk hit paydirt from two yards out.

An opportunistic was at its takeaway best again three plays later as Justin Young picked off a Reddie pass and returned it to the Henderson 39.

Southeastern cashed that into a Joel Carlos 36-yard field goal and 10-0 advantage with less than half the first period gone.

Henderson State managed no yards on its third possession and after a punt the hosts took over at their own 19 yard line.

A dazzling 44-yard burst by running back Ryan Taylor jumpstarted the offensive unit and four plays later Polk plunged in from a yard out to give the Savage Storm was looked to be a commanding 17-0 edge late in the opening stanza.

After that game-best 81-yard march, the Savage Storm offense was virtually non-existent for the remainder of the first half, managing just 46 yards on its next four possessions.

Southeastern carried a 17-3 lead to the halftime break, but the offensive struggles were not solved at intermission as two of the club’s three opportunities in the third frame went three plays and punt. The one big play of their lone real drive of the quarter was a 14-yard pass to Sims, but they stalled at the Reddie 28 and Joel Carlos’ 45-yard field goal try into the wind was wide left.

A touchdown and field goal by the visitors narrowed the gap to 17-14 and less than a minute into the final frame Henderson State surged in front on Blake Faulk’s one-yard touchdown run.

The Savage Storm found a little offensive rhythm, marching deep into Henderson territory following a couple of nice grabs from Sims as well as a 28-yard strike to Skye Lowe on third down to keep the drive alive. They stalled again however and settled for a Carlos 36-yard field goal that trimmed the deficit to 21-20 with 10:28 on the clock.

Southeastern managed just one more possession however as Henderson State effectively played keep away, holding the ball for all but one minute the rest of the way, including a methodical 15-play drive that ate up the final 7:21.

Skinner threw for 164 yards but had a tough afternoon overall completing just 13 of 27 passes and was sacked twice.

The Savage Storm notched 113 yards rushing, but 44 of that came on one carry by Taylor.

Penalties hurt the hosts significantly as they were charged with 14 for 84 yards, many of which negated big plays offensively.

Henderson State was held to only 40 yards rushing but the Reddies’ short passing attack did its damage with 357 yards.

Luafatasaga led the defense with 11 tackles as Hunter Powell contributed eight and Parker, Luke Craddock and Christian Banasiak seven apiece.

“Hats off to them,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “They found a way to finish it. The momentum was in their favor and we wasted some timeouts that I wish we had back. But there are so many plays out there that you can’t place it on one. It starts with me. We have to do a better job and there are still several games left.

“We have to keep our heads up, correct some mistakes and get ready for next week. There is still a lot to play for and we’re very blessed to be doing what we’re doing. Henderson beat us today, but if we dwell on that, it will be ugly. If we don’t, we’ve got a chance.”

Now at 6-1 on the season and still atop the Great American Conference standings, Southeastern must go back on the road this week, traveling to Southern Arkansas for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Southeastern defenders Damarius Lavender (90), Seu Luafatasaga (19), Hunter Powell (35) and Troy Parker (11) had this running play stuffed from the get-go Saturday afternoon. The Savage Storm allowed just 40 yards rushing as Luafatasaga had 11 tackles, Powell added eight and Parker posted seven but the Savage Storm was unable to hold off the Reddies in a 21-20 defeat. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5920_cmyk.jpg Southeastern defenders Damarius Lavender (90), Seu Luafatasaga (19), Hunter Powell (35) and Troy Parker (11) had this running play stuffed from the get-go Saturday afternoon. The Savage Storm allowed just 40 yards rushing as Luafatasaga had 11 tackles, Powell added eight and Parker posted seven but the Savage Storm was unable to hold off the Reddies in a 21-20 defeat. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Freshman running back Rashod Polk dives across the goalline for one of his two first quarter touchdowns Saturday against Henderson State. The Savage Storm built a 17-0 lead but watched the Reddies rally for a 21-20 decision at Paul Laird Field. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5897_cmyk.jpg Freshman running back Rashod Polk dives across the goalline for one of his two first quarter touchdowns Saturday against Henderson State. The Savage Storm built a 17-0 lead but watched the Reddies rally for a 21-20 decision at Paul Laird Field. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Wide receiver Jaylen Sims makes a move around a Henderson State defender for a nice gain on one of his team-high six catches on Saturday. Sims totaled 81 yards receiving but Southeastern dropped a narrow 21-20 verdict for its first loss of the season. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_6020_cmyk.jpg Wide receiver Jaylen Sims makes a move around a Henderson State defender for a nice gain on one of his team-high six catches on Saturday. Sims totaled 81 yards receiving but Southeastern dropped a narrow 21-20 verdict for its first loss of the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

Savage Storm suffer first loss while Reddies’ streak continues