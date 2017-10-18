Southeastern to retire Metheny’s iconic #1 jersey

Southeastern will officially retire former head baseball coach Mike Metheny’s iconic #1 jersey on Nov. 11 during the Southeastern football game at 2 p.m. against East Central at Paul Laird Field and will feature a reception that night during Southeastern’s women’s basketball game at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Metheny retired from coaching following his 37th season at the helm and left the game as the Division II leader in all-time victories.

“Wearing the #1 pinstripe uniform at Southeastern was truly an honor,” said Metheny, “And one of the greatest experiences of my life. Now to have this uniform retired and hanging with Southeastern’s greats is humbling and overwhelming. I share this honor with Dr. Don “Doc” Parham, my family, and all of our former players. And a special thanks to President Sean Burrage and Athletic Director Keith Baxter for making this experience happen!”

He finished his storied career with 1,324 career victories across from 679 losses and three ties to push his career winning percentage to .660 over 37 seasons, averaging just over 35 wins per season.

“Southeastern has been a major part of my life,” said Metheny when his retirement was announced, “And has meant so very much to me and my family. We have made memories we will forever cherish.”

“Words cannot possibly begin to express my appreciation to Southeastern,” He continued, “For allowing me to be associated with this University and its baseball program for 47 years. My Heavenly Father, past players, past presidents, Doc [Don Parham], and [Keith Baxter] have given me the opportunity to coach one of the top baseball programs in America. How could life be any more enjoyable for my family and me?”

“It has been my pleasure to be associated with our Southeastern family,” Metheny said. “The closeness and camaraderie of our athletic department has been top notch through the years and I could not have asked for a better working relationship with my peers. My family and I will be forever grateful and continue to be strong supporters of Southeastern.”

SE collected a 9-1 win over Harding in the series opener on March 31 and that win secured Metheny the NCAA Division II record-setting 1,315th win.

Metheny is ranked among the top 20 on the all-time wins list regardless of division, climbing to 19th on the list just behind Larry Cochell who has 1,331 after finishing his career in 2005 as the head coach at Oklahoma.

If that list is narrowed to coaches who have picked up all of their victories at one school, Metheny would rank eighth behind Rod Dedeaux who spent 44 seasons at Southern California.

His connection with Southeastern has spanned more than 40 years from his beginnings as a player, through being a graduate assistant, an assistant coach and ultimately taking over as the head coach for the 1981 season.

Metheny guided the SE baseball program through its successful transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II, and in just the second season at the D-II level he led his squad to the NCAA Division II World Series in Montgomery, Ala., and on June 3, 2000, Southeastern earned its first National Championship.

That title earned him the 2000 National Coach of the Year honor at the American Baseball Coaches Convention.

While a member of the NAIA, his teams made seven trips to the NAIA World Series and earned three runner-up finishes.

His teams claimed 15 conference championships and he has earned conference coach of the year honors nine times and regional coach of the year seven times.

He coached 54 players who have signed professional contracts and has guided 35 players to a total of 42 All-American honors.

Among those are a pair of National Player of the Year honorees in Alan Cartwright in 1982 and Cary Ammons in 1997.

In January of 1999, he was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame while at the American Baseball Coaches Convention in Atlanta, Ga.

He was inducted into the Southeastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

Metheny remains in the area with his wife Pat, daughter Mishael and granddaughter Raini.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Former Southeastern head coach Mike Metheny displays the plaque he received after breaking the NCAA Division II record for coaching victories last spring. He will have his jersey retired on Nov. 11. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0850_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Former Southeastern head coach Mike Metheny displays the plaque he received after breaking the NCAA Division II record for coaching victories last spring. He will have his jersey retired on Nov. 11. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Hall of Fame coach Mike Metheny looks on from his third base coaching box during his final season at the helm of the Southeastern baseball program. Metheny’s iconic #1 jersey will be retired during a special ceremony on November 11. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_0814_cmyk20171013102329148.jpg Hall of Fame coach Mike Metheny looks on from his third base coaching box during his final season at the helm of the Southeastern baseball program. Metheny’s iconic #1 jersey will be retired during a special ceremony on November 11. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat