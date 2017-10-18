Memories of past Southern Arkansas visits

Southeastern football head coach Bo Atterberry is facing the unenviable task of convincing his team that a 1-point loss to Henderson State is not the end of the world.

Southeastern is still leading the Great American Conference with a 6-1 record.

The Savage Storm riddled the Reddies for 17 first-quarter points and Rashod Polk scored on a 2-yard run and a 1-yard run. Joel Carlos hit both extra points and added a 36-yard field goal.

The Storm owned the scoreboard, 17-0, with 1:33 left in round one.

It was 17-3, Southeastern, at the half. Henderson State won the second half, 18-3, and that’s the anatomy of a one-point heartbreak.

The Storm need to pick up the pieces and start another winning streak. That is much easier said than done when you take a look at the schedule.

Southeastern has to hit the road this week for a Saturday date with Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Winning in Magnolia is much like having a broken leg set without sleeping pills.

THE LATEST GAC standings have been released and Southeastern still leads the way at 6-1.

Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist are tied for second place.

Arkansas-Monticello, Harding and Henderson State are locked up at 4-3 with Northwestern and Southern Nazarene knotted at 3-4.

Southwestern is 2-5, East Central 1-6 and Oklahoma Baptist is last at 0-7.

Arkansas Tech takes on Northwestern in Russellville, Ouachita Baptist will host Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello will welcome Southern Nazarene this weekend in games that will impact the SavageStorm.

Southeastern slipped to No. 25 in the American Football Coaches Poll after the loss to Henderson State.

The Storm remain the lone GAC team in the AFCA poll. Being 6-1 and nationally ranked is a good trick given injuries to key positions such as quarterback, offensive and defensive lines, running back and defensive back.

Magnolia, as in City of Magnolias (Durant) and Campus of 1,000 Magnolias (Southeastern) is a neat word.

Magnolia, as in Arkansas (home of Southern Arkansas and the Muleriders) is somewhat less than neat.

Approximately 97 years ago, I and KSEO-FM broadcasting buddy Bill Wheeler made the trip to Magnolia.

A diner on the way into town looked good and we stopped for lunch. I asked the waitress how late the place was open and she told me 24 hours a day.

I replied that we would be able to eat after the game and she asked me what time we would be coming in to eat. I didn’t know it mattered when you’re open 24 hours.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS averages 32.6 points pergame and allows 24.9 ppg.

The Muleriders rush for 161.3 yards a game and allow 135.6 ypg.

Through the air, SoArk averages 268.4 yards and permits 184.3 ypg

Total offense shows the Muleriders averaging 429.7and giving up 319.9 yards a game.

SOUTHEASTERN SHOWS a slight edge at 34.57 points a game and 20.17 allowed.

The Storm average 189 yards per game on the ground and give up 161.

Passing shows Southeastern at 234.14 a game and opponents at 198.57 ypg.

Total offense has the Storm logging 423.1 yards per contest and allowing 359.6 ypc.

INDIVIDUALLY, the Muleriders are led by quarterback Barrett Renner (6-3, 206, redshirt-junior from Rowlett, Texas) with 170 completions in 253attempts for 1,870 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a long gain of 43 yards and a 267.1 game average.

Michael Nunnery (5-11, 234, redshirt-senior from Bossier City, Louisiana) is the leading rusher with 95 carries for 521 yards and five scores. He averages 5.5 yards a pop with a long gain of 41 and 74.4 yards per game.

Keiandre Purifoy (5-9, 195, sophomore from Calion, Arkansas) has 66 rushes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 4.2 yards a carry with a long of 32 and 39.6 per game.

Tanner Hudson(6-5, 239, redshirt-senior from Camden, Texas, and the University of Memphis) is the top receiver with 31 catches for 374 yards and five TDs. He averages 12.1 yards per grab with a long of 33 and 53.4 yards per game.

Jonathan Weisheit (5-11, 180, redshirt-senior from Frisco, Texas) averages 46.7 yards a game on 29 catches for 327 yards and two touchdowns with a long gain of 40.

Karonce Higgins (6-1, 179, redshirt-junior from Searcy, Arkansas) has 27 grabs for 291 yards and four scores. He averages 10.8 per catch with a long of 43 and 41.6 per game.

Jared Lancaster (6-0, 190, redshirt-sophomore from Bossier City, Louisiana) has 20 grabs for 283 yards and three TDs. He averages 14.1 per catch with a long of 41 and 40.4 yards per game.

Southern Arkansas makes it really difficult for defenders with four receivers averaging from 53.4 yards a game to 40.4 ypg and a first down on every catch.

Hudson has punted 20 times for 807 yards and a 40.3 average. He has a long punt of 63 yards with eight inside the 20, five of 50-plus yards and two blocked punts.

INDIVIDUALLY FOR the Storm, quarterback Austin Skinner averages 86.29 yards a game through the air.

Skinner has completed 46 of 83 passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off one time and has a long gain of 63yards.

Rashod Polk is the leading ground gainer with 99 carries for 545 yards a try and six touchdowns. He has a long run of 51 yards and averages 77.86 per game.

Kieron Hardrick has carried 23 times for 149 yards and one TD. He averages 6.5 yards per rush with a long of 49 and 29.8 yards per game.

Drake White is the leading receiver with 19 catches for 363 yards and three scores. He averages 19.11 per catch with a long of 80 yards and 51.86 yards per game.

Jaylen Sims has 25 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 12.8 yards a catch with a long of 39 and 45.71 per game.

Tarrence Taylor has eight catches for 139 yards and two scores. He averages 17.38 yards a catch with a long of 64 and 46.33 per game.

Joel Carlos has punted 34 times for 1,293 yards and a 38.03 average. He has a long boot of 59 yards with 14 downed inside the 20, three of 50-plus yards and has not had a punt blocked.

Carlos is 11 of 16 on field goals with a long kick of 36.

SATURDAY’S KICKOFF is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and Storm fans will be able to follow the action on the Southeastern SportsNetwork, Mix 96, by tuning in to 96.1 on the FM dial.

Southeastern has three games remaining after Southern Arkansas and the chance to control its own destiny.

Harding comes to town on October 28 with a trip to Arkansas Tech set for November 4.

Long-time foe East Central will visit Paul Laird Field for the last game of the regular season on November 11.