Caddo looks to continue roll against Strother tonight

As the regular season heads down the stretch, the Caddo football team has put itself in a good position to be playing for the school’s first district title since the school’s run to the Class B state championship six seasons ago.

But Caddo must take care of business tonight when a somewhat improved Strother club invades Bruin Field for a District B-5 matchup.

The 5-2 Bruins enter the 7 p.m. contest riding a five-game winning streak and sport a 2-0 mark in district play. Caddo took advantage of 10, yes 10, turnovers to ruin Empire, 42-8, in last week’s road game.

Bruin defenders continue to be a turnover machine during the hot streak. Of the 10 takeaways last week, eight were pass interceptions. Jack Holbrook picked off three, Matt Jenkins and Jaden Boyd two each, and Chisolm Booth one. Both Jenkins thefts resulted in touchdowns.

“Our front three with Avery Brown, Jenkins, and Drew Schoolcraft are really a force on that front defensive line and our secondary with Boyd, Holbrook, and Jacob Castaldo have really been instrumental in us being successful on defense,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said.

Schoolcraft had a stellar defensive game against the Bulldogs recording 13 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two stops for a loss with one of those resulting in a safety. Boyd contributed 10 solo tackles and led the Bruins offense with 67 rushing yards on 11 carries. P.J. McClure chipped in with eight carries for 48 yards on the ground as the Bruins’ defense made it a relatively easy evening for the CHS offense.

Tonight’s opponent is a little bit of a mystery.

Strother (1-9 last season) is 3-4 overall and 0-2 in district action. The Yellowjackets have clobbered opponents Bowlegs (66-0), Sasakwa (52-12) and Bray-Doyle (64-18). On the flip side, the Jackets four setbacks have been lopsided affairs with Strother being outscored 270-90. The B-5 district losses the past two weeks were blowouts to district tri-leaders Maysville (68-38) and Allen (66-20). However, the combined record for the teams that have defeated Strother is a glitzy 28-5.

“They’ve lost a few players due to suspension for fighting,” Proctor said of the Yellowjackets. “So, we will see how that affects them. We will have to play some good football to beat Strother. They are better than they have been in the past. “

The Bruins handled the Yellowjackets, 52-6, in 2016. Back to lead the Jackets is quarterback Jaxon Douthit (5-8,165 pounds). Douthit has combined for 1,454 rushing and passing yards this season and is third on the team in tackles from his defensive secondary slot.

“Yeah, he’s good for a sophomore,” Proctor said. “He throws it and runs well. He’s the coach’s son. So those kids that are around football usually are a little more knowledgeable about the game and are successful.”

Junior Tyler Roberts-Fields tops the team with 428 rushing yards with freshman Toby Lemay chipping in with 162 on the ground. Senior Dakota Roach was the leading receiver with 15 catches for 378 yards and eight touchdowns through six games.

On the defensive side of the ball, 5-10, 225 -pound sophomore Kyle Yargee is the team’s number one tackler and is second on the squad with four sacks. Suspensions could play a part in the squad that coach Tyler Douthit will bring to Bryan County however.

A Bruin victory tonight will set up a crucial playoff push. Maysville and Allen join Caddo at 2-0 in B-5 play entering this week’s schedule. The Warriors and Mustangs will meet tomorrow night with the Bruins set to host Maysville in week nine before closing out with a road trip to Allen.

“This week will be another home game for us to really show what we are made of,” Proctor said. “I think we are possibly headed for a district showdown with either Maysville or Allen. The kids are starting to realize their potential and can actually see themselves as being district champs for the first time since 2011.”

Probable Starters

Offense

QB 2 Jack Holbrook

RB 21 Jaden Boyd

FB 8 Cooper Manning

WR 7 Chisolm Booth

TE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

G 24 Michael Creel

C 77 Colby Henson

G 71 Matthew Jenkins

Defense

DE 16 Avery Brown

NG 71 Matthew Jenkins

DE 17 Drew Schoolcraft

LB 3 Cameron McClain

LB 23 P.J. McClure

DB 21 Jaden Boyd

DB 2 Jack Holbrook

FS 14 Jacob Castaldo

Senior Matthew Jenkins leads the Caddo team onto the field before last week’s solid 42-8 win at Empire. The Caddo defense came up with 10 turnovers in that game, including two interception returns for touchdowns by Jenkins as the Bruins won their fifth straight game. They’ll be back in action at home tonight facing Strother. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5073_cmyk.jpg Senior Matthew Jenkins leads the Caddo team onto the field before last week’s solid 42-8 win at Empire. The Caddo defense came up with 10 turnovers in that game, including two interception returns for touchdowns by Jenkins as the Bruins won their fifth straight game. They’ll be back in action at home tonight facing Strother. Photo by Cameron Hull, Caddo Student Photographer