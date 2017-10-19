Friday starts deer gun season for youth

With the first faint hints of autumn color starting to brush some of Oklahoma’s hardwood forests, the mid-October fall of acorns is beginning to take place in a number of areas across the Sooner State.

In fact, that’s already starting to happen locally, something that will certainly influence how the mid-October bowhunting game goes on the north side of the Red River.

As mentioned in this space last week, the key is to find the right oak tree, the one that is luring in the most deer on your hunting property. You’ll figure that out by actually observing deer chowing down on them or by finding cut acorn hulls underneath the tree.

With different oaks in the region – burr oaks, red oaks, and a few white oaks – there are often preferred trees on a piece of property that lure in the most deer.

“When you find the right one, I’d probably not hunt on that exact tree with a treestand,” said my bowhunting pal Jim Lillis.

“Instead, you’ll want to figure out what direction they come in from, the travel routes they use to get there, and then set up a stand on the trails that lead into the oak tree that they are feeding under.”

Such advice is certainly timely for archers, but also for youngsters across Oklahoma as the state’s first firearms season, the Oct. 20-22, 2017 Youth Deer Gun Season, prepares to open up this Friday.

Open to hunters age 17 and younger, such youthful hunters must be accompanied in the field by an adult who is at least 18 years old and who is hunter education certified or exempt.

(Editor’s Note: According to an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation news release, the adult may archery hunt while they are accompanying the youth, but the adult may not hunt with a firearm.)

What’s the bag limit? ODWC says that the three-day long season gives young participants a chance to take either a buck and a doe or two does. A deer license is required for each deer that is hunted according to the agency – see the state’s 2017-18 hunting regulations booklet for full rules and details.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year,” said Dallas Barber, ODWC’s big game biologist. “If we can turn one of our youth hunters into a lifelong outdoorsman or woman, then the youth season is more than worth it.”

How popular is the upcoming season?

According to data gleaned from ODWC’s 2015-16 big game report, a total of 5,361 youth under 18 hunted in that particular season. The harvest, down only a little from the previous year, totaled 3,645 deer during the three-day season.

Most impressive was the youth season success rate that year, something that stood at 68-percent in the 2015-16 report.

Barber said this earlier deer hunting season is successful because the weather is often milder than it is next month during the state’s traditional November Deer Gun Season.

With plenty of deer in the Sooner State and weather that isn’t too hot or cold during the youth season, the result can be a great experience when a youthful hunter is in a deer blind with a dad, a grandfather, an older brother, a church member or neighbor, or some other type of hunting mentor.

“As wildlife managers, we try to give the most opportunity possible, and the youth season focuses on just that,” said Barber.

“We get the chance to introduce new young hunters to something that we as biologists and managers are passionate about,” he added.

While there does appear to be a chance of rain this weekend, much of the precipitation appears to be coming into the Sooner State during the later part of the day and during the overnight hours.

Hopefully, the cloudy weather will keep weekend temperatures somewhat at bay

And if the weather happens to be a little cooler this weekend, that can only help.

“(If) we get a nice cold front coming through, we could see more deer movement,” said Barber.

What kind of tips does ODWC’s big game biologist have to help make this weekend an enjoyable and successful one?

“I think the biggest thing is to be patient,” said Barber. “Another thing is to remember that if some inclement weather does move in, don’t be scared to get out of the field if your youngster is getting cold and wet.

“And since the youth season is about opportunity for younger hunters, keep that in mind,” he added.

“If they have an opportunity to take a great deer, then by all means, have at it. But don’t put too many restrictions on a youngster either. Because the goal here is to get kids the most opportunity that we can get them.”

While there are occasional hunters across the state who aren’t particularly fond of the youth season, especially during the weekend before Oklahoma’s muzzleloader campaign begins, most experienced hunters are more than willing to help a young hunter get hooked on deer hunting.

“It’s hard to deny a kid the opportunity to get outside so that they can enjoy the outdoors,” said Barber.

With plenty of deer and some pleasant fall like weather in the offering this weekend, all in all, expect a solid three-day run of youth gun deer hunting across Oklahoma this weekend.

“I think this weekend, as well as the beginning of our muzzleloader season a few days from now, should give us some of the better hunting opportunity that we’ve seen in recent years,” said Barber. “The last few years, it’s been fairly hot and that dampens the enthusiasm a bit for someone to want to go outside and sit in a deer stand.

“But this year, at least today looking at the weather forecast, I’m hoping that will change. For once, it looks like the weather just might cooperate a little bit.”

And if the deer do the same – cooperate – then the next few days could prove to be one of life’s most memorable weekends for a number of young hunters, not to mention proud papas and other family members.

In short, the upcoming three-day Oklahoma Youth Gun Deer Season is a weekend that could hook a youngster on chasing whitetails for the rest of their lives.

And that’s something worth getting excited for, no matter what the weather forecast may or may not hold over the next few days.