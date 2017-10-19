Bruins’ Matthew Jenkins named Vyve Player of the Week

Caddo senior defensive lineman Matthew Jenkins was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Bruins’ 42-8 win over Empire Friday night.

Jenkins led the route from the defensive side of the ball, logging six tackles and a fumble recovery, and returning two interceptions for touchdowns of 50 and 61 yards against the Bulldogs. Jenkins’ three turnovers spearheaded a defensive effort that created an amazing 10 turnovers in the blowout win.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week seven, that player is Caddo’s Matthew Jenkins.

“The Vyve Player of the Week represents the best of our communities, and the best of high school football – hard work, determination and integrity,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “Vyve is happy to recognize players like Matthew Jenkins who demonstrate these qualities while representing their team, school and community so honorably each week.”

Matthew Jenkins http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Matthew_Jenkins_cmyk.jpg Matthew Jenkins