Caddo streak snapped in 24-14 loss to Strother

CADDO – An early injury to starting running back P.J. McClure put the Caddo Bruins behind the eight ball. Coupled with turnovers and inopportune penalties those proved too much to overcome in a 24-14 upset loss to Strother Thursday night at Bruin Field.

The Bruins who saw their five-game winning streak halted are still 2-1 in district play but have a tough final stretch with district leaders Maysville and Allen on the slate the next two weeks in order to make the playoffs.

Things looked a bit ominous from the start as less than four minutes into the game Strother’s Dakota Roach took a Bruin punt back 55 yards to paydirt and a quick 6-0 lead for the Yellowjackets.

Caddo answered by putting together a 58-yard scoring drive that included a couple of nice runs by McClure and a 29-yard strike from Jack Holbrook to Drew Schoolcraft.

McClure had to be helped off however with an apparent knee injury following a run down to the Strother 3. One play later, Holbrook found Chisolm Booth in the end zone for a touchdown pass and Jaden Boyd’s two-point conversion run put Caddo in front 8-6 with 5:57 left in the opening stanza.

With Boyd already limited due to a leg injury, the Bruins struggled to get much going on the ground the rest of the way.

“Without McClure and Boyd it takes a lot out of your offense,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “When you rely on those guys to do a lot, it kind of throws a kink into things when they both are injured. We had some guys step up for us and do some good things, but we just shot ourselves in the foot too many times tonight.”

Caddo maintained the two-point advantage until midway through the second frame when Strother capped a methodical 89-yard scoring march with a four-yard shovel pass from Jaxon Douthit to Bryce Conley. The conversion run failed to leave the Yellowjackets with a 12-8 edge.

The hosts capitalized on a nice kickoff return from sophomore Jacob Long. Holbrook did most of the damage with his legs on a 53-yard touchdown drive before Caddo caught the visitors napping with a 15-yard scoring pass from Holbrook to Matthew Jenkins.

That put Caddo in front 14-12 but things quickly unraveled over a 15-second span late in the second stanza.

Strother cashed in a Bruins penalty and rapid three-play possession that was capped by Douthit’s 34-yard scoring toss to Roach with 1:03 left in the half.

The Bruins fumbled on the very next play and the Yellowjackets recovered at the Caddo 45.

Douthit immediately went back to the very same play and found Roach for a 45-yard touchdown pass and 24-14 edge at intermission.

A 44-yard kickoff return by Long to start the second half looked like it might kickstart the Caddo offense but the drive stalled after two Bruin penalties.

After capitalizing on 120 yards passing in the opening two quarters, Strother relied almost exclusively on the bruising ground duo of Kyle Yargee and Alex Lena in the second half as the 225 and 228 pounders proved to be load to stop.

“When you have two bruising guys in the backfield like they had it makes it tough on you and we couldn’t slow them down in the second half,” Proctor added. “They hit a couple of big plays in the passing game in the first half and just ground it out against us in the second half. We just couldn’t get them off the field very quickly.”

Caddo came up with a couple of nice completions to Schoolcraft and Boyd but couldn’t get much balance at all on the ground, managing only 27 yards rushing after the break. The Bruins could never get closer than the Strother 30 the rest of the contest.

Holbrook finished with 187 yards through the air with Schoolcraft snagging five of those passes for a team-high 107 yards receiving.

Strother racked up 262 yards rushing in addition to its 127 passing in the contest while outgaining the Bruins 380-267.

“We’re still shooting for the playoffs,” Proctor said. “We just have to get back after it Monday to get ready for Maysville.”

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat
Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat