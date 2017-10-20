Durant bids for 3rd straight win against Noble tonight

Each of the past two seasons, Durant and Noble have played historically high scoring football contests with the Lions coming out on the positive end each time.

Two years ago it was a wild 61-40 decision – the highest combined scoring game in DHS history. That mark lasted only until last year when the two teams combined for 105 points in a 56-49 Lion triumph.

Both victories invigorated Durant playoff hopes at least for one week.

The Lions hope history can repeat itself for a third straight year tonight when they play host to the Bears in a 7:30 kickoff at Paul Laird Field.

Noble enters the contest with a 6-1 overall record and currently sits second in District 5A-3 play at 3-1 by virtue of its 28-6 win over Glenpool two weeks ago.

The Bears aren’t scoring quite as much as they did a season ago when 40-plus points was a near every week happening, but have not been too shabby scoring at a 32.4 clip per week on average. In doing so they have been much more versatile the past two years when they were predominantly a passing attack.

Junior Hayden Lingle has taken over the offensive reins at quarterback and averages right at 200 yards an outing through the air, but that has been mostly in support of a rushing attack led by the district’s top returning runner from a year ago in Danny Arebalo.

The senior workhorse has toted the football for more than 100 yards in every game this season for the Bears with normally between 25 and 30 carries a contest. He has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Arebalo ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries against the Lions a year ago.

Junior Isaiah Willhoite has been the squad’s top receiving threat but speedy junior Chance Felchlin snagged two long touchdown tosses last week against East Central.

“They are definitely the most versatile offense we have seen since Coweta,” Durant head coach Ray Richards commented. “They have the ability to get the ball downfield much more than the last few teams we’ve played. The quarterback is a young kid but playing really well. He’s a pretty good athlete and definitely a factor in the football game.

“The running back gave us some problems last year. He’s probably 210-220 pounds with quickness, a very good downhill runner. He’s their go-to guy. They’ve shown they want to establish the run obviously and are probably running it 60 percent of the time this season.”

The biggest area of improvement for Noble has been on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bears were shredded at times the past two years.

Through seven games they have yielded just 18.2 points a contest. The Bears allowed 48 points to Coweta just three weeks ago, but they held a high-powered Newcastle offense to 21 in non-district play and have allowed two touchdowns or less in four other victories.

Admittedly they overlooked winless Tulsa East Central a bit last Friday before notching a 43-31 road victory.

“They are much better defensively than they have been the last few years, but it still wouldn’t surprise me if it’s another high scoring game like the last couple of years,” Richards said. “I hope it’s not because I hope we can keep them in check a little more.”

Durant is coming off its second straight win – a 34-30 triumph at McAlester which came right down to the final possession. That was the program’s first victory over the Buffaloes since 2008 and the first of the career of many of the seniors against McAlester.

It was still a four-quarter tussle after the Lions were forced to rally from an early 13-0 deficit.

“They popped us in the mouth and we were kind of scratching our head trying to figure out what was going on,” Richards stated. “Give credit to the kids though. They kept playing and we went down and scored and then got a stop and scored again. They are learning so much about persevering and not overreacting, continuing to play hard and play each snap as if the game is on the line. It was a big win for these kids to beat McAlester for the first time in about 10 years.”

Offensively, Durant has found a bit of rhythm over the past two weeks and much of that has come with efficiency in the passing game.

During that span quarterback Cade Buchanan has completed 36 of 52 passes for 405 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. The Lions have also played turnover-free during those two outings.

“Our offense has been very efficient the last two weeks,” the Lion head coach said. “Cade is crucial to our success. When he is completing a good percentage, we’ve got a chance to hit some big plays, which we did the last two weeks. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve on that and get better every week down the stretch.”

The focus now is on Noble and trying to run their winning streak to three in a row. You can be sure however this is a game that the Bears have had circled on their calendar for a while after the last two years.

“I’m sure they have been looking at this game for a while the way the last two seasons have gone,” Richards commented. “They overlooked us last year so I expect them to come in and give us their best shot.

“It’s a key game for us. I told our kids if we beat Noble we’ll start talking about the playoffs, but we need to go beat Noble. Offensively we have to continue to take care of the ball and Cade has to be able to throw the ball downfield a little to open up the running game. Defensively we must limit their big plays in order to be successful.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 2 Brandon Davis

WR 3 Jeremy Seward

LT 60 Jared Iscimenler

LG 55 Cooper McCoy

C 72 Gavin Rudolf

RG 61 Derek Ogden

RT 56 Braden Rudolf

WR 4 Cade Ogden

WR 17 Jensen Simmons

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

RB 21 Matt Gillis

Defense

E 60 Jared Iscimenler

T 55 Cooper McCoy

T 68 Daniel Long

E 48 Parker Morgan

OLB 42 Brandon Fox

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 34 Kash Edwards

CB 8 Charles Almos

CB 17 Jensen Simmons

SS 23 Austin Reinecker

FS 2 Brandon Davis

Senior Jensen Simmons heads for a nice gain with a block from Charles Almos on this play during a recent contest. The Durant Lions will look for their third straight victory and move into playoff contention at 7:30 tonight against Noble at Paul Laird Field. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-VbGHCWb-XL_cmyk.jpg Senior Jensen Simmons heads for a nice gain with a block from Charles Almos on this play during a recent contest. The Durant Lions will look for their third straight victory and move into playoff contention at 7:30 tonight against Noble at Paul Laird Field. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography