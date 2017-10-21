Savage Storm eye bounce back win over Muleriders

After building off victories the first six weeks of the gridiron season, it was new territory for Southeastern this week in practice while rebounding from its first loss of the 2017 campaign.

The Savage Storm came out on the short end of a 21-20 decision to Henderson State to drop them to 6-1 on the season.

The good news however is the squad, now ranked 25th in the nation, is still atop the rugged Great American Conference standings and still in control of its own destiny for the season with another battle with Southern Arkansas looming on the road at 2:30 today in Magnolia.

“We woke up on Sunday and put that all behind us,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. Everything is still in front of us. We’re still in control of our destiny. A lot of teams wish eight weeks into the season they were atop the conference standings and that’s where we are at.”

Missed opportunities and penalties would have to be considered the biggest culprits in the first loss of the year after starting with six straight wins.

Southeastern took advantage of chances early while building a 17-0 lead against Henderson but were outscored 21-3 over the final three stanzas, including the Reddies eating up the clock. A total of 14 charged penalties didn’t help the Savage Storm cause.

“We got off to a really good start, but just didn’t play a complete game,” Atterberry added. “Hats off to Henderson for the way they played the last three quarters. We left some opportunities out there. Them (Henderson) being 4-3 on the year shows how razor thin the margin for error is most of the time in this league. At end of the day they earned the win, grinding out over seven minutes on the last possession.

“We had to use some meaningless timeouts on procedural stuff and were called for penalties several times. We must get that cleaned up to have better opportunities. A lot of those things we can control so we are definitely focusing more on that in practice so we have less of those issues in games.”

Things definitely don’t get any easier this week as Southeastern must go back on the road to tangle with the team picked to win the conference in the preseason.

Southern Arkansas has been a little more up and down than expected but are still tied for second in the league standings, just one game behind the Savage Storm.

Unlike some of the top contenders like Henderson State and Harding, the Muleriders have thrived on their home turf this season. That includes double digit wins over Harding, Southwestern and Oklahoma Baptist.

The Muleriders have the number one passing offense in the conference, notching over 268 yards per game through the air. Quarterback Barrett Renner maintains the best completion percentage (.672) in the conference as well as throwing a league-leading 21 touchdown passes.

“They were picked number one in preseason for a reason,” the Southeastern head coach commented. “They are a really good football team. We’ll have to play four quarters of football and prepare ourselves to be our best on Saturday. That still doesn’t guarantee you anything, but we want to be in position to do everything we can to be in position to win.

“Their quarterback has been there a few years. They have one of the top offenses and defenses in the league, just like us. They distribute the ball really well and that starts with their quarterback. They are also big, physical and fast on defense. I expect to see them take a few more shots down field than Henderson did against us last week.”

While both squads have become used to quick starts most of the year, Atterberry has stressed one major area this week after seeing last week’s 17-0 first quarter lead slip away.

“Finishing is the key,” he said. “Not just finish the game, but finish the catch, finish the block, finish the drive, finish the quarter. Every play is big because not one play determines the outcome. That’s why it’s the ultimate team game. Everyone’s role is extremely important. Doing that will obviously result in four solid quarters, which is sometimes easier said than done a lot of times.”

Four solid quarters is something the Savage Storm will need come this afternoon to remain in the conference lead.

