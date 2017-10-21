Caddo’s 8 interceptions tied national record

Although Caddo saw its five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night with a 24-14 loss to Strother, the Bruins still have solid playoff hopes in District B-5.

Through Week 8 they are tied for second with Maysville at 2-1 with a huge showdown coming up Friday when they visit the Warriors, who are likely also smarting from a 53-6 pasting at the hands of district leading Allen on Thursday night.

Looking back at the Bruins’ five-game victory run, one statistic that jumped out quickly in the 42-8 triumph over Empire last week was eight interceptions.

The Caddo defense also came up with two fumble recoveries, but eight interceptions is almost unheard of and even makes to check twice.

Jack Holbrook 3 picks, Matthew Jenkins and Jaden Boyd 2 picks apiece and Chisolm Booth 1 interceptions for eight in total. Throw in Jacob Castaldo’s two fumble recoveries and the Bruins had takeaways on 10 of Empire’s possessions.

Some teams don’t even have 10 possessions in a game.

Jenkins’ two interceptions were both returned for touchdowns and just for good measure Castaldo returned a punt for a score and Drew Schoolcraft added a tackle for safety.

No wonder the Bruin offense only needed 144 yards of total offense to produce a 42-8 victory.

I’m a statistics buff so curiosity obviously got the better of me and I dove into the National Federation Record Book.

Low and behold, only twice in national high school football history in the eight-man division have teams recorded eight interceptions in one game, and none since 1974.

In Arizona, Mayer accomplished the feat against Fredonia in ’74 while it also happened during the 1967 season in Oregon where Prospect turned the trick against Days Creek.

Incidentally, the 11-man record for interceptions in one game is an astounding 18.

That was done in Idaho all the way back in 1928 when Sandpoint picked off that many against Bonners Ferry.

I’m not sure if the quarterback was color blind or what, but why in the name of Woody Hayes would you keep throwing the football?

For those of you gridiron newbies, Hayes was the iconic Ohio State coach that was credited with coining the phrase, “Only three things can happen when you pass, and two of them are bad” in reference to interceptions and incompletions.

District B-5

Allen 3-0 (+33)

Caddo 2-1 (+19)

Maysville 2-1 (+15)

Empire 1-2 (-3)

Strother 1-2 (-20)

Maud 0-3 (-44)

This Week’s Scores

Strother 24, Caddo 14

Empire 71, Maud 26

Allen 53, Maysville 6

Next Week’s Games

Caddo at Maysville

Allen at Maud

Empire at Strother