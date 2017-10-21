Miscues thwart Durant in 37-14 loss to Noble

For the past two years in high-scoring upsets of Noble, the Durant Lions dominated the turnover ratio and were able to run the ball decisively against the Bears.

That definitely was not the case Friday night at Paul Laird Field as the Lions could never get the ground game untracked and turned the ball over five times in a 37-14 defeat that snapped their two-game winning streak.

Now 2-6 overall and 2-3 in District 5A-3 play, Durant will host Shawnee next week for Senior Night.

“We didn’t play very well tonight and they played very well,” DHS head coach Ray Richards commented. “They (Noble) definitely weren’t taking us lightly this year after the last two seasons and they came out and played well.

“We couldn’t run the ball, dropped a few balls, missed a few passes and just committed too many turnovers to win. Defensively we gave up some big plays and before you knew it we were down two touchdowns.”

Things got off to an ominous start for Durant when they fumbled on the opening play of the contest and Noble’s Gavin Yeager recovered at the Lion 29.

Four plays later Hayden Lingle hit Bryan Henager with a 16-yard touchdown pass to put Noble in front 7-0 less than two minutes into the contest.

It didn’t get much better on the next series as the DHS running game was stuffed but Cade Buchanan connected with Brandon Davis for a 56-yard pass deep into Noble territory. The drive stalled on downs and the Bears got it back at their own 24.

The visitors needed only six plays to put up a second score with Lingle hitting Jay Smith behind the secondary for a 45-yard strike and 14-0 edge midway through the opening stanza.

Durant continued to sputter on the offensive side and Noble converted two of its next three possessions into points and a commanding 24-0 advantage.

The Bears were threatening again late in the half at the Lion 10 when Parker Morgan came up with a fumble and returned it 24 yards to the Durant 41.

With time running down in the second period, Buchanan spread the ball around for key completions, including an 18-yard grab by Jeremy Seward on 4th-and-8.

The Lions broke the shutout with just four seconds left on a 27-yard strike from Buchanan to Seward. Daniel Long’s extra point cut the deficit to 24-7 at intermission.

Durant’s defense quickly stopped the Bears to start the third quarter but three consecutive Lion turnovers allowed Noble to build a 37-7 edge through three periods.

After a fifth turnover early in the final frame and missed Noble field goal, the hosts put together their best march of the night, covering 80 yards in 12 plays before Matt Gillis carried across for a four-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining. Five completions on the drive went for first downs to Seward, who finished with a game-high 11 catches for 166 yards.

“The effort was there, we just didn’t execute very well,” Richards added. “Noble has some very good players and are better that we are in certain areas but we have to execute better. Make a tackle when you have a chance, block people and catch some balls when we have opportunities. We just didn’t play very well at all.”

Noble finished with a 428-274 edge in total yardage for the game. The Bears had a nice balance with 166 yards on the ground and 262 through the air as Lingle completed 19 of 30 with four touchdowns.

Buchanan threw for 263 yards on 21 of 36 attempts, but the Lions were limited to 11 yards rushing for the contest.

In addition to Seward’s big receiving game, Brandon Davis also caught five passes for 76 yards.

District 5A-3

Coweta 5-0 (+67)

Noble 4-1 (+42)

Glenpool 3-2 (+20)

Shawnee 3-2 (+30)

Tulsa Edison 2-3 (-25)

Durant 2-3 (-26)

Tulsa East Central 1-4 (-48)

McAlester 0-5 (-60)

This Week’s Games

T. East Central 33, Glenpool 30

Coweta 24, McAlester 7

Shawnee 21, T. Edison 0

Noble 37, Durant 14

Next Week’s Games

T. Edison at Noble

T. East Central at Coweta

Glenpool at McAlester

Shawnee at Durant

Jeremy Seward bolts upfield for yardage after one of his game-high 11 catches during Friday night's District 5A-3 contest with Noble. Seward accounted for 166 yards and a touchdowns but Durant dropped a 37-14 verdict. Sophomore Cooper McCoy goes for the takedown as Landon Tubbs hangs on for the tackle of Noble's Danny Arebalo on this play Friday night. Tubbs totaled 14 tackles unofficially to lead the Durant defense as the Bears prevailed 37-14.