Lady Lions state bound for 6th straight year

For the sixth year in a row the Durant High School girls cross country team is headed for the state meet after a strong finish in regionals at Broken Arrow over the weekend.

The Lady Lions claimed 3rd place as unit in the 17-team field over the 5K course that was loaded with hills.

Leading the charge was junior Kylee Reed, who checked in 11th individually with a time of 21 minutes, 46 seconds.

Fellow junior Jacy Springer claimed 15th in 21:56 while senior Regan Ramos was also a Top 20 finisher, placing 18th at 22:37.

Durant had several other solid finishes as junior Kacy Devora notched a 34th place effort in 23:52 with freshman Petra Gorges running a personal best 23:57 to wrap up 35th. Catie McCraw was 45th in 24:35 and Madilyn Rhynes checked in 46th in 24:36 for the field that included more than 100 runners.

“The girls competed really well,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds stated. “We have struggled with a few injuries and a different seven running each week, but the girls worked hard in practice and it paid off today. Kylee Reed and Jacy Springer had another solid run, and freshman Petra Gorges really stepped up and made a hand!

“I hope all the girls reach their peak performance at state next week and we see some personal bests out of some girls I know are ready to make a move.”

In addition on the boys’ side, the Durant Lions finished eighth as team with freshman Dawson Reed qualifying for state individually.

Reed finished the course in 18 minutes, 36 seconds to take 21st in the 122-runner field.

Other Lions finishers were juniors Caden Orlando (19:11) and Dominic Wynn (19:27), who took 40th and 48th respectively, and senior Dakota Wallace was 50th in 19:30. Durant sophomore Jessie Barker claimed 59th in 19:44, sophomore J.D. Youngblood was 80th at 20:22 and freshman Cordell Palmer finished 90th in 21:00.

“We are extremely proud of these boys,” Reynolds added. “They have worked hard all season, but unfortunately fell short by 12 points and one place to qualify for state as a team for the first time in four years. Freshman Dawson Reed qualified as an individual, and Caden Orlando really stepped up at regionals and barely missed the cut to qualify as an individual.

“We graduate just three senior boys, Dakota Wallace being the only one who competed in the regional meet, so you haven’t heard the last out of these guys. The future of the Durant Lion Cross Country Team is a bright one with the rest of these young guys coming back next year!”

The Class 5A state meet is scheduled for Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe starting at noon.

Durant varsity girls cross country team members are pictured, front row (from left): Kendall Cordell, Madilyn Rhynes, Evelyn Wilkerson, Catie McCraw and Petra Gorges. Back row (from left): Cassie Bisson, Regan Ramos, Kacy Devora, Madelynn Coffey, Kylee Reed, Jacy Springer and Val Orozco. The Lady Lions qualified for a 6th consecutive trip to this week’s Class 5A state meet in Edmond. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FullSizeR_cmyk.jpg Durant varsity girls cross country team members are pictured, front row (from left): Kendall Cordell, Madilyn Rhynes, Evelyn Wilkerson, Catie McCraw and Petra Gorges. Back row (from left): Cassie Bisson, Regan Ramos, Kacy Devora, Madelynn Coffey, Kylee Reed, Jacy Springer and Val Orozco. The Lady Lions qualified for a 6th consecutive trip to this week’s Class 5A state meet in Edmond. Submitted photo