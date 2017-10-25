Caddo, Colbert top All-Conference softball selections

All-Conference teams have been announced for Bryan County fast pitch softball with division champs Caddo and Colbert taking home top honors.

Caddo’s Lady Bruins were ranked second in Class A much of the season and captured championship honors in the power-packed West Division while finishing with a 36-8 overall record.

Leading that charge was freshman Kylie Anderson, who received Most Valuable Player as well as Co-Pitcher of the Year honors along with teammate Katie Harris.

In the circle, Anderson posted a 14-6 record with a 1.73 earned run average in 117 1/3 innings of work. She struck out 81 and walked 25.

Her batting numbers were solid across the board with a .363 batting average that included a team-leading 11 doubles, four homers and 42 runs batted in. She also struck out just nine times in 126 plate appearances.

Harris had glossy pitching numbers as well, recording a 13-1 pitching mark and 2.04 ERA in 72 innings. The senior struck out 41 and walked 30.

Joining Anderson and Harris on the All-Conference team were Caddo’s Tanna Hightower and Karlee Robinson.

Silo was represented by Daelyn Marshall and Kensea Eppler and state tournament entrant Tushka also had a pair of selections in Ryan Walker and Kierstan McCraw.

Also on the West Division squad were Logan Mullens and Chloe Hodge from Calera as well as Rock Creek’s Lainey Jestis.

Coach Dalton Nelson’s Colbert squad finished with a 19-18 against a rugged schedule and was the East Division champions, ending the year in the Class 2A regional championship. They were led by Most Valuable Player Brady Rowland along with Pitcher of the Year Presley Swindell.

Lady Leopard teammates Kinzee Coker and Taylor Pierce were also picked for postseason recognition.

Other honorees included Bennington’s Alexus Gibson and Makenzie Atwood, Boswell’s Harleigh Belvin and Mattie Busby, Kyndal Partin and Vicky Wolfenbarger of Soper, and Achille’s Sommer Rater.

Caddo head coach Dustin McKay, who guided the Lady Bruins to a school record number of victories, was chosen at the Bryan County Coach of the Year.

Freshman Kylie Anderson delivers a pitch during the state tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Anderson garnered Bryan County Conference West Division MVP as well as Co-Pitcher of the Year honors after a strong debut campaign for the Lady Bruins. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5549_cmyk.jpg Freshman Kylie Anderson delivers a pitch during the state tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Anderson garnered Bryan County Conference West Division MVP as well as Co-Pitcher of the Year honors after a strong debut campaign for the Lady Bruins. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat