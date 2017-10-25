Savage Storm fall to Southern Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Going into Saturday’s Great American Conference battle at Southern Arkansas, the Southeastern Savage Storm knew it would take a mistake-free effort to win against the preseason league favorites on the road.

A disastrous start coupled with four Mulerider touchdowns on their opening four possessions were too much to overcome as the hosts built a 28-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 49-19 decision at Wilkins Field on Saturday afternoon.

The loss drops Southeastern, which has dropped two games in a row after a 6-0 start, back into a tie with Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist for the top spot in the conference standings.

It won’t get much easier this week as the Savage Storm return home to face a resurgent Harding club, which has won five games in a row since an 0-3 start.

“I love this team,” head coach Bo Atterberry said after the contest. “We tried to claw back and get the momentum but Southern Arkansas was able hang onto it. Hats off to those guys. We need to get as healthy as we can get and we need to execute more effectively.”

An injury-depleted Savage Storm offense had a difficult time keeping up in Saturday’s contest.

They were held to a season-low 42 yards rushing and quarterback Austin Skinner struggled at times with his accuracy, hitting 23 of 48 passing for 242 yards.

Southern Arkansas meanwhile was rolling to a whopping 572 yards offensively behind a balanced arsenal. The Muleriders tallied 306 yards through the air and another 266 on the ground.

It took four possessions for Southeastern to pick up its initial first down of the game on a 19-yard pass from Skinner to Jaylen Sims, but by that point the Muleriders had already built a commanding 21-0 advantage.

Midway through the second period the Savage Storm finally found some offensive rhythm, taking advantage of a 34-yard completion to Sims to set up Skinner’s 10-yard scoring toss to Codey McElroy.

A Joel Carlos 41-yard field goal as time expired cut the deficit to 28-9 at intermission.

That’s as close as it would get however as Southern Arkansas scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half and Southeastern was only able to counter with another Carlos 41-yard field goal that made it 35-12.

Neither team did much offensively the rest of the third period as a Cantrell Gaines fumble recovery in the waning seconds appeared to gain a little momentum toward the Savage Storm side.

They capitalized on that turnover as Skinner found McElroy in the end zone for a touchdown on fourth and goal from the SAU 3, narrowing the gap to 35-19 with 12:02 remaining.

Luke Craddock immediately recovered an onside kick to get the ball back but the Southeastern offense stalled on downs at the Mulerider 19 following three straight incompletions to virtually seal the Southern Arkansas victory.

Sims was one of the few offensive bright spots for Southeastern with another big receiving game as he finished with seven catches for 120 yards.

Southeastern freshman Jaylen Sims tried to spin away from a tackle after this catch a week ago against Henderson State. Sims had another solid effort Saturday against Southern Arkansas with seven catches for 120 yards but the Savage Storm fell 49-19 on the road. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5834_cmyk.jpg Southeastern freshman Jaylen Sims tried to spin away from a tackle after this catch a week ago against Henderson State. Sims had another solid effort Saturday against Southern Arkansas with seven catches for 120 yards but the Savage Storm fell 49-19 on the road. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat