Health-challenged Southeastern back home Saturday for Harding

Magnolia, Arkansas, has never been a fun place to visit if you’re the party of the second part in a football game.

Nothing changed after last Saturday’s visit when a health-challenged Savage Storm team dropped a 49-19 decision to Southern Arkansas University’s Muleriders.

Unlike Division 1 football powerhouses that can just plug in a replacement who is almost as good as the starter, smaller schools don’t have that luxury.

Injuries are never an excuse; injuries are reasons.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s offense is now running with a third-string quarterback and a third-team running back.

Saturday’s game against Harding will likely feature an offensive line minus two starters.

Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are in spotlight positions. History shows, however, if you take away those anonymous guys in the offensive line, that spotlight dims considerably.

Word of mouth from coaching staffs and opponents basically make up the way offensive linemen are recognized, other than being graded on film.

Defensive lineman can be credited with tackles, quarterback hurries and sacks.

Offensive linemen try mightily to never be caught tackling an opponent.

Southeastern entered the Southern Arkansas game with a solid running game. Eighteen carries picked up 42 yards against the Muleriders.

Take the running game away and your quarterback moves quickly to the top of the defenders’ Most Wanted list.

The Storm are now in a four-way tie for first place in the Great American Conference with a 6-2 record.

Harding comes to town Saturday, Southeastern travels to Arkansas Tech on November 4 and East Central will visit Paul Laird Field for the regular-season finale on November 11.

The last three games are all scheduled for 2 p.m. kickoffs.

One thing fans may be sure of: Injuries or no injuries, the Savage Storm will be ready to play and will leave it all on the field.

Good home crowds would be nice.

THE LATEST GAC standings have been released and show the Storm locked up with Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas for the top spot at 6-2.

Harding and Arkansas-Monticello are tied at 5-3 each with Henderson State at 4-4.

Northwestern and Southern Nazarene are 3-5 each with East Central and Southwestern 2-6 apiece.

Oklahoma Baptist remains winless at 0-8.

Harding warmed up for the visit to Southeastern by blanking Southwestern 42-0 last Saturday and shutting out Northwestern 34-0 in Alva the week before.

It was the first time in 52 years for Harding to throw back-to-back shutouts.

An oddity in Harding’s win over Southwestern had the score at 4-0 after HU had safeties on SW’s first two possessions.

Other games impacting Southeastern this week will have Arkansas-Monticello at Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas at Henderson State and Arkansas Tech at East Central.

HARDING’S BISONS (yes, it has an ‘s’ on the end) are averaging 333 rushing yards per game and allowing only 113.

Harding is averaging 46.1 yards per game passing and 46.1 is not a typographical mistake. HU gives up 204.8 ypg.

Total offense shows the Bisons at 379.1 yards a game with opponents collecting 317.8 ypg.

INDIVIDUALLY, Terrence Dingle (5-10, 175, junior quarterback from Newport News, Virginia) has hit 19 of 49 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

He has had three passes intercepted and a long pass of 38, a completion percentage of 38.8 and an average of 44.8 yards per game.

Dingle completed one of five passes against Southwestern.

Cole Chancey (5-9, 195, freshman from Commerce, Georgia) is the leading rusher with 106 carries for 611 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 5.8 per rush with a long run of 53 and 76.4 yards per game.

Zach Shelley (5-7, 190, senior from Marlin, Texas) has 70 carries for 510 yards and three TDs. He averages 7.3 per attempt with a long of 45 and 63.8 per game.

Grant Kimberlin (5-8, 170, senior from Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Itawamba Community College) has carried the ball 41 times for 484 yards and two scores. He averages 11 yards per rush with a long of 62 and 60.5 yards a game.

Dingle has picked up 359 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries. He averages 3.5 per rush with a long of 32 and 41.9 yards per game.

Dingle averages 41.9 yards rushing and 44.8 yards passing. This is called consistency.

Thirteen players have logged rushing attempts for the Muleriders.

Andrew Dather (6-1, 195, senior from Conway, Arkansas) has eight receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown. He averages 20 yards per catch with a long of 28 and 20 per game.

Tristan Parsley (5-9, 205, senior from Pensacola, Florida) has punted 21 times for 793 yards and averages 37.8 yards per kick. He has a long of 49 with six inside the 20 and has not had a punt blocked.

SOUTHEASTERN averages 170.6 yards rushing and allows 174.1 ypg.

The Storm will have a big advantage in passing with 235.13 yards per game while giving up 212 ypg.

Total offense shows Southeastern at 405.8 yards per game while permitting 386.1 ypg.

INDIVIDUALLY, Austin Skinner has connected on 69 of 131 passes for 846 yards and five touchdowns.

He has been picked off three times and has a 52.67 completion percentage with a long gain of 63 yards and 105.75 yards per game.

Rashod Polk is the leading active ball carries with 108 attempts for 566 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 5.2 per rush with a long of 51 and 70.75 yards per game.

Kieron Hardrick has 23 carries for 149 yards and one score. He averages 6.5 per pop with a long run of 49 and 29.8 yards a game.

Jaylen Sims is the top receiver with 32 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 13.75 yards a catch with a long gain of 39 and 55 yards a game.

Drake White has hauled in 19 passes for 363 yards and three TDs. He averages 19.11 per catch with a long of 80 and 51.56 yards a game.

Joel Carlos has punted 41 times for 1,574 yards and an average of 39.39 yards per kick. He has had 18 punts downed inside the 20 with three of 50 yards or longer and has not had a punt blocked.

GAME TIME is 2 p.m. Saturday when the Savage Storm will host Harding University.

It’s the next to last game of the regular season and a Southeastern victory would keep the GAC championship pot boiling.

It will also be a great warmup for the dramatic regular-season ender against East Central.