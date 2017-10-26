Autumn chill should bring good hunting for muzzleloader opener

If you’re a deer hunter in southern Oklahoma and you have a muzzleloader that is sighted in and ready to go, don’t oversleep on Saturday or Sunday morning.

That’s because the opening bell of the Oct. 28-Nov. 5, 2017 muzzleloader season across the Sooner State is all systems go and then some.

“There is some buzz among the hunters (across Oklahoma this week), and there’s good reason,” said Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “With a big cold front expected, the deer should be up and on their feet.”

That end-of-the-week front is forecast to drop morning lows into the lower to mid 30s across much of the state this weekend while keeping afternoon high temps in the 50s.

Barber said that such below normal temperatures should have a very positive impact on what muzzleloader hunters see and harvest this weekend.

“This is looking to be some of the best weather we’ve had, as far as muzzleloader season, in the past couple of years,” said Barber.

“Up here in the Oklahoma City area, we’re looking for a low of 30 to 31 degrees over the weekend, so that should have them up and moving and really kick off the season with a bang.”

With the first observance of pre-rut action in the state being reported on social media sites, Barber said this weekend isn’t one to spend lounging around in deer camp.

“With this strong cold front, the deer are going to be on their feet a little longer into the day than they usually are in late October,” he said. “And it’s getting to that time of year when you want to sit in your stand as long as you can, especially with these cooler temperatures.”

Because of the weather forecast, Barber expects plenty of deer to be tagged over the next nine days as the 2017 muzzleloader season unfolds.

“I’m expecting better (harvest numbers) than the last three years for sure, just from a weather standpoint,” said Barber. “That’s not just because this cooler weather should have the deer on their feet a little longer than normal, but also because the cooler weather also gets hunters excited.

“This first good front is going to encourage more people to think ‘I’m going to go try and shoot one with a muzzleloader this year,’” he added, noting that there should be less bugs and mosquitoes to deal with.

“Hunting will be very enjoyable this weekend. I’d predict a slightly higher (muzzleloader) harvest than in recent years.”

To put that into context, consider that last fall, an estimated 75,766 muzzleloader hunters participated in the 2016 smokepole season. Those muzzleloader hunters took 13,998 deer, a part of the state’s 2016-17 total deer harvest of 99,023 whitetails (archery, muzzleloader, and modern firearms season harvest figures combined).

“How popular is muzzleloader hunting in Oklahoma?” said Barber. “Well, it’s actually the least utilized means of take across the state.

“That muzzleloader hunter figure compares to 98,762 archery hunters in 2016,” he added. “Muzzleloader (season) is only (nine days) long though and those hunters killed almost 14,000 deer in a week’s time compared to a hair over 26,000 deer for the October through mid-January archery season.

“So even though there aren’t as many muzzleloader hunters, it’s an extremely efficient deer hunting season if it’s something that you’re interested in.”

How does last year’s muzzleloader hunter numbers and harvest figures compare to previous years?

“There’s certainly been some decline in numbers, although the reasons can vary,” said Barber. “Back in 2007, we had just over 103,000 participants in our muzzleloader season. By 2014 and 2015, we were down to between 80,000 and 81,000.”

The decline in muzzleloader hunter numbers isn’t fully understood according to Barber, likely happening because of a variety of reasons that could range from hot and dry weather during the short season to less people passing the tradition along.

What about harvest number trends during recent smokepole seasons? Barber admits those numbers are also down, although again, the reasons can vary from participation rates to hot and dry late October weather to localized conditions that can vary from one corner of the state to another.

“We had a little over 21,000 deer taken by muzzleloaders in 2013,” said Barber. “The next two years, we did have some drop-off in harvest numbers with a little over 14,000 deer taken. (And then last season, we were just barely below 14,000.)”

Expecting to see stable or slightly increased harvest numbers this year, Barber is also looking for some big buck antler reports.

“It’s already been a good month for big bucks,” said Barber. “Earlier in October, there was a 236-inch deer that was hit by a car near Edmond and we know of at least a couple of 200-inch deer taken by hunters this month.

“So that’s three deer over 200-inches that we’ve heard of this month, which confirms that we had a great spring and summer of superb habitat conditions as these deer were packing on the pounds and growing their antlers,” he added.

“As I mentioned before archery season, I’m expecting another stellar year of hunters seeing plenty of deer and some good antlers. After seeing two bucks taken by archers last year that scored more than 230-inches, I’m excited to see what this year and the future holds.”

How can muzzleloader hunters effectively hunt over the next week or so? Barber said that food will still be a key strategy, at least for another few days.

“It’s getting a little late in the game for deer to be hitting browse, but they are still hammering acorns,” he said. “And don’t look away from newly planted wheat fields and tender young shoots that are coming up – the deer will be working on those as well.”

If a killing frost and/or freeze strikes the state this weekend, that could change up the food game even more.

“A lot of hunters now plant various types of winter food plot blends across Oklahoma,” said Barber. “If we get a really good frost this weekend, then you might start to see deer beginning to gravitate towards those since some of the food in those seed blends becomes more palatable to a deer after a good frost or freeze.”

Another solid tactic is to focus on scrape-lines and rub-lines on a hunting property as the late October bucks begin to transition from food towards the rut.

Likewise, as the daylight hours continue to shorten and trigger more in the way of pre-rut activity, Barber says that hunters shouldn’t leave their grunt calls and rattling horns at home.

“Those are obviously going to come more into play next month, but it’s not too early either to start thinking about some light rattling and grunting,” he said. “It might not be 100-percent the time to thrash-and-trash the brush with a rattling horn sequence, but a little bit here and there can’t hurt in late October.”

Finally, the biologist said that another good late October tactic is to key in on bottlenecks, funnels and pinch points that deer will utilize as they travel daily from bedding areas to feeding zones.

Do so and you had better have plenty of room in your freezer for fresh venison, not to mention your taxidermist’s phone number on speed dial.

“All in all, I expect a good muzzleloader season,” reiterated Barber. “Weather and temperatures can certainly affect daylight movement, which can also affect harvest numbers.

“And this year, it looks like the weatherman is going to be good to Oklahoma deer hunters.”

Which is exactly why you better not hit the snooze alarm this weekend because the Sooner State’s whitetail herd surely won’t.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Channel and Sportsman Channel. His column appears every Thursday.