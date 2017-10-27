Durant to host Shawnee for Senior Night

Turnovers are the key word heading into the Durant Lions’ Senior Night showdown with Shawnee at 7:30 tonight on Paul Laird Field.

The Lions will be looking to avoid the turnover bug that ruined any chance they had of upsetting Noble a week ago and try to force some from a Wolves’ offense that has been prone to a few miscues itself with 15 on the season, five of which came in a loss to Glenpool two weeks ago.

“No doubt, winning the turnover battle is going to be a big key to winning the football game this week,” Durant head coach Ray Richards said. “We had five turnovers last week that were too much for us to overcome and that has hurt them at times this season as well.”

Durant must also find a way to get its running game back in gear after being throttled throughout last week’s loss to Noble.

The Lions were in negative yardage on the ground before their final series and finished with just 11 yards rushing.

“We just couldn’t handle Noble’s defensive tackles and they shut down our run game,” Richards commented. “Anytime you are one dimensional it’s not going to be a good thing. Noble was a much better team though than they were at the start of the year.”

The focus this week moves on to another big task this week against a Shawnee squad that is loaded with numbers while prepping for the move back to Class 6A next season.

That includes a host of playmakers that have shown up with big games as times but not always consistently for an offense that is averaging just over 21 points a contest.

Quarterback Heath Hunter is a move-in from Pottsboro and has thrown for 1,587 yards and 13 touchdowns, but has also been intercepted 10 times.

He’s got four receivers with more than 200 yards for the season. The leaders of that group are Scout Cawvey and Trenton Skinner, who gave the Lions fits a year ago finishing with more than 100 yards receiving. So far this season Cawvey has 34 receptions for 498 yards and six touchdowns while Skinner has 28 grabs for 481 yards and four scores.

Trejuan Shaw is a shifty runner out of the backfield with good speed and has totaled 667 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

“The quarterback is a good player and moves around kind of like the kid they had last year,” Richards added. “He’s got five receivers that are very capable players and they have a tremendous running back. They are a very talented football and probably the most athletic team in our district this year.

“Their offense is very scary with a lot of different weapons. We are going to have to really contain those guys and keep them from hitting the big play.”

While the Shawnee offense has struggled to put points on the scoreboard at times, the Wolves’ defense has been the squad’s bell cow most of the season.

A week ago they got a turnover that was cashed into points and also scored on a blocked punt while building a 21-0 lead over Tulsa Edison and let their defense dominate the rest of the way.

That unit has forced 18 turnovers, nine fumbles and nine interceptions, spurred by linebacker Brayden McGinnis and his team-leading 62 tackles.

The strength for the Wolves however is on the defensive front where ends Donovan Neal and Garrett Hopkins have been virtually terrorizing most opposing offenses.

Neal had three sacks a week ago against Edison and is second on the team with 56 tackles, including 12 behind the line of scrimmage. Hopkins has recorded 34 tackles but 14 of those have been for losses, including five quarterback sacks as well.

Durant will counter with an offensive attack that gotten the passing game going over the last three weeks. Junior Cade Buchanan has thrown for 1,426 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

With his big effort last week, junior Jeremy Seward now leads the receiving unit with 39 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns with senior Brandon Davis adding 28 receptions for 426 yards and three scores.

Junior Landon Tubbs continues to lead the Lion defense with 73 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss in just six games played.

Prior to the contest tonight the Lions will honor this year’s senior class, which the Lion head coach spoke highly of for their commitment to the program.

“We are very proud of the seniors because they made a commitment to work hard since August got here,” Richards stated. “They are still practicing with a high intensity, being solid leaders and continuing to get better. I’m proud of their effort, commitment and perseverance.”

Defensive end Jared Iscimenler puts the heat on the Noble quarterback during last week's contest. Iscimenler is one of 13 seniors that will be playing their final game for the Lions on Paul Laird Field tonight when Durant hosts Shawnee.