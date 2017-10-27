Caddo tries to shake off injuries in Maysville district showdown

With playoffs looming in two weeks, Caddo hopes to get back on track tonight after the Bruins’ five-game winning streak was derailed last week by Strother, 24-14.

The bad news, however, is that Caddo (5-3) will once again be playing short-handed when the Bruins travel to Maysville for a 7 p.m. district collision.

Injuries can be devastating to a team especially in eight-man football where the benches are short and one or two key players missing from the lineup can have huge ramifications.

Such was the case in last week’s home loss to Strother. The Bruins were forced to play without key offensive weapons P.J. McClure, who went down early, and Jaden Boyd, who has been battling ongoing health issues. McClure won’t be available tonight with the status of Boyd still unclear. The pair has rushed for a combined 850 yards this season.

“It’s hard to lose guys when you don’t have a lot of depth,” Caddo coach Jeremy Proctor said. “Overall I was somewhat pleased with the play of the new guys that had to step in and fill those roles. Jacob Long did a good job returning punts and kickoffs. We put him in at tailback a little bit and he ran the ball. So we have been working to get him more reps this week.”

Long is expected to get the start if Boyd is a no go. Also, banged up versus Strother was interior standout Matt Jenkins. The Bruins best defender and a stalwart on the offensive line is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. He was hobbled late in the first half a week ago and played sparingly after intermission.

Maysville, also 5-3, was the preseason pick of the coaches to win District B-5. But like Caddo, Fall Break week was not kind. The Warriors were hammered 53-6 in a showdown at Allen last Thursday night. The Mustangs rolled up 470 yards of total offense while holding the Warriors to a less than stellar 82 total yards.

Before that stumble Maysville had walloped Strother, 68-36, and Maud, 48-20, on consecutive weeks. The game versus the Yellowjackets ended with four Strother players and one from Maysville being ejected because of a fight.

The Warriors enter this evening’s game with a question mark at quarterback. Proctor said the starting signal caller, Junior Simmons (5-10, 175) may not be available. Simmons also is an important cog in the Warriors’ defense.

However big running back Deshai Notti a 6-2, 230-pound bulldozer is expected to play. The Bruins remember him from 2016 when the senior tailback lumbered for 235 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 66-16 pounding of Caddo.

Notti, who transferred to Maysville from Norman North two summers ago, returned a kickoff 57 yards to paydirt in that game. He also plays defensive end and linebacker.

“He is one of those guys that if you don’t get him in the backfield early he will get his motor going,” Proctor added. “He’s kind of hard to bring down. So we’ve been working hard all week hoping to slow him down.”

Other top defenders are expected be Luke Dobson, Will Morton and Kaedon Wyatt

“It’s a huge district game just like last week,” Proctor said. “With two district wins already we’re in (the playoffs) as far as I can tell by looking at the numbers.”

A win however will put Caddo in position to perhaps host a playoff game in two weeks. Looking over the district, Allen sits in the driver’s seat at 3-0 for the top spot. The Mustangs will be heavily favored at Maud tonight with Caddo waiting in the wings in Week 10.

The remainder of the district standings is a jumbled-up mess. Caddo and Maysville are 2-1 entering tonight’s showdown with Strother and Empire, who also meet tonight, not out of it at 1-2.

The top two district finishers will get a first round home playoff game with the third and fourth place teams hitting the road. The Bruins district is matched up against District B-6 in the first round of the playoffs. That four-team district is especially tough this year consisting of Canadian and Dewar, both 7-1, along with 5-3 Wetumka and 4-3 Weleetka.

“Whoever goes over there will get a handful whether you are one, two, three or four,” Proctor commented. “So we need to take care of business tonight.”

The Bruins’ regular season finale at home next week will be an especially important evening.

In addition to the Caddo showdown with Allen, it’ll be a combined Homecoming and Senior Night. Homecoming festivities were delayed earlier this month because of the Lady Bruins’ appearance at the state fast pitch softball tournament.

Sophomore Jacob Long, who had several solid runs like this one last week against Strother, is expected to get the starting nod tonight at running back when Caddo travels to Maysville for a critical District B-5 showdown. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat