Savage Storm returns to face red-hot Harding today

Coming off two straight losses which have brought the Southeastern Savage Storm back to the pack in the Great American Conference standings, things definitely don’t get any easier this week against a red-hot Harding squad.

The Bisons come in riding a five-game winning streak and may be arguably the best all-around team in the league heading into the 2 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Laird Field.

Harding has fired back-to-back shutouts against Oklahoma foes Northwestern (34-0) and Southwestern (42-0), it’s first consecutive blankings in 52 years. During that two-week stand the Bisons have been relentless taking away the football with nine takeaways.

That includes six interceptions, five forced fumbles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, two safeties and 341 return yards off turnovers.

“They were playing close games even in their losses early in the season,” Southeastern head coach Bo Atterberry stated. “I’m sure it took them a few weeks to iron things out and obviously they have it ironed out now. We’ve played solid defenses three weeks in a row and it’s not changing this week. We definitely have to take care of the ball.

“I have a lot of respect for their program. They are very well coached. It’s not easy to win and they have done it five weeks in a row. They’ve held their last two opponents scoreless and defense has scored two or three times themselves. We’ve definitely got our work cut out for us.”

While the defense has been phenomenal as of late, it’s the Harding triple-option rushing attack that garners most of the accolades – and for good reason.

The Bisons lead not only the conference but the entire nation in rushing yards per game (333) and are tied for second in the country in rushing touchdowns (29).

“They are just extremely difficult to prepare for,” Atterberry said. “You have pretty much the same terminology all year for specific things and then one week a year that all changes. Some people try to run the option game but few do it to the level they do.

“I have confidence in our defensive staff and defensive players though. We have to be real discipline. And definitely have to take advantage of our offensive opportunities when we do get the ball.”

While Harding comes in with plenty of momentum, the Savage Storm is still smarting from it’s largest defeat of the season, 49-19 at Southern Arkansas a week ago.

Despite spotting the Muleriders an early 28-0 lead in that contest, Southeastern battled back with a chance to make it a one score game in the fourth quarter.

“As poorly as we played, we still had chance to make it a one score game when we got the ball back with nine minutes left,” Atterberry added. “That just shows every play is critical and you’re never really out of it in college football. With one play or two the momentum can completely flip. It’s always a learning experience. We had some younger guys that had to step in and play because of injury but I’m proud of the way they kept fighting. The speed is just different when you’re playing for the first time.

The reality is you have got to perform injuries or not. We just need continue to put ourselves in the best position to win come Saturday.

“When it comes down to it we have two losses just like three other teams in the conference. We’re still in a good position but we’ve got to get a few changed quickly. To get different results you have to do some things different. Harding has obviously made us do some things different this week obviously.”

Facing a squad that is one of the nation’s best in controlling the football and racking up massive time of possession advantages, efficiency has to be a major emphasis.

Against Harding you really never know how many possessions you may get so being efficient in those chances is vital to success.

“We talked to the guys this week that we must be relentless defensively and the offense has to put some drives together when they get the opportunity,” the Southeastern head coach said. “You just don’t know how many opportunities we are going get with the football so have to make something happen when we do.”

Linebacker Seu Luafatasaga makes a tackle during the Savage Storm’s last home game with Henderson State. Luafatasaga and the defensive unit will face a stiff test today against Harding and the nation’s top rushing offense. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5935_cmyk.jpg Linebacker Seu Luafatasaga makes a tackle during the Savage Storm’s last home game with Henderson State. Luafatasaga and the defensive unit will face a stiff test today against Harding and the nation’s top rushing offense. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat