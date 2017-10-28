Caddo Bruins fall to Maysville, 48-28

Despite entering extremely shorthanded, Caddo put up a strong fight Friday night before dropping a 48-28 District B-5 decision to Maysville on the road.

Now 2-2 in district play, the Bruins host Allen next week with a playoff slot resting in the balance.

The Mustangs have already wrapped up the district crown but Caddo needs a victory to secure its postseason spot or need a Maysville win over Empire.

In Friday’s contest, Maysville jumped out to the early lead on the game’s opening possession, capping the drive with a short touchdown run and two-point conversion.

Caddo had an immediate answer when Jack Holbrook connected with Drew Schoolcraft on a long pass just 24 seconds later to trim the deficit to 8-6.

The hosts extended the margin with a touchdown run early in the second frame but Caddo battled right back with a Holbrook to Avery Brown scoring toss and two-point conversion.

Maysville however needed just a minute to get a late score and carry a 22-14 lead to halftime.

The Warriors added to the margin with a long scoring burst midway through the third before Caddo’s defense got in on the scoring action.

Brown forced a fumble and Holbrook scooped it up and carried in for the touchdown. With the conversion the Bruins were back within 28-22 with 1:13 left in the third frame but that’s as close as they would get.

Another long scoring run extended the advantage heading into the final frame.

The hosts got two more fourth quarter touchdowns before Holbrook found Chisolm Booth for a Caddo touchdown pass with just 13 seconds remaining in the game for the final margin.

logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Bruin_logo_cmyk-2.jpg logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_6145.jpg