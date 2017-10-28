Durant Lions drop 51-28 decision to Shawnee

In a game that finished dead even in total yardage, the Durant Lions dug themselves too big a hole to recover from in a 51-28 Senior Night loss to Shawnee at Paul Laird Field.

The first half was the epitome of self destruction as the Lions were their own worst enemy most of the first two periods and the Wolves took advantage of sensational field position to score on their first four possessions. In total Shawnee scored six touchdowns in the seven times it had the ball offensively before halftime and only needed to drive more than 31 yards once.

“We didn’t help ourselves obviously,” Durant head coach Ray Richards said afterward. “We made too many mistakes. Turned the ball over a few times and just set them up in great field position the entire half. We weren’t very good on defense in the first half. Didn’t play the ball very well at all when we had chances to get off the field.

“The first half we just had guys trying to do too much. The second half we settled down and did a better with everyone doing their job. We started playing decent football and made some plays. Shawnee has a bunch of really good players though. You have to give them credit because they came out, created opportunities early and cashed in.”

Things got off to an ominous start for the Lions when Ramey Harrison returned the game’s opening kickoff 45 yards give the visitors the ball at the Durant 30. It took just five plays for the Wolves to punch it in with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Heath Hunter to Scout Cawvey.

Just over two minutes later Shawnee was up 14-0, cashing in a L.J. McKissick interception for a quick 29-yard scoring march that was capped by a Trejuan Shaw one-yard run.

Durant looked like it might have recovered, putting together what proved to be its best offensive possession of the night.

A pair of Matt Gillis bursts up the middle got things going and quarterback Cade Buchanan hooked up with Jeremy Seward for 21- and 23-yard completions, the final of which converted a 4th and 10 for a Lion touchdown.

That narrowed the gap to 14-7 but only seized the momentum briefly as Shawnee responded with another workman-like drive that went 57 yards to paydirt, its longest march of the opening half.

Down 21-7, Durant elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 31 and Buchanan was stopped for no gain. The Wolves took advantage of the short field again with a six-play touchdown drive that took only 1:50.

Shawnee’s Braden Barlean missed a 35-yard field goal on the Wolves next opportunity, but the visitors didn’t misfire on the next chance from the Lion 28 after a big punt return by Nemo Jenkins.

Braden McGinnis bolted in from yard out for the touchdown with 1:03 left but the visitors were far from finished.

Harrison came up with another DHS fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Hunter immediately hit Cawvey for a 21-yard scoring strike with 49 seconds remaining to make it a 41-7 halftime bulge.

In total, the Wolves outgained Durant 238-109 and capitalized on three Lion turnovers.

The second half proved to be a different story for the Lions as they looked headed for a touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter but Buchanan was hit headed toward the end zone and the ball squirted out the back before either team could recover for a touchback giving Shawnee the ball.

Durant quickly marched 63 yards on its next opportunity, needing only five plays for a six-yard scoring toss from Buchanan to Seward.

Special teams then got in on the scoring as Landon Tubbs blocked a Shawnee punt and Brandon Fox scooped it up and carried in for a Durant touchdown to trim the deficit to 41-21 with 9:54 left in the game.

Shawnee got another Hunter to Cawvey scoring toss to answer but the Lions responded again as Buchanan and Seward connected for their third touchdown of the game from 20 yards out.

The Wolves finished off the scoring with a 21-yard field goal.

“Except for the fumble I thought Cade really did some good things in the second half,” Richards added.

“We got a big special teams play with the blocked punt for a touchdown but it was just too much to overcome after the first half.”

After a tough first half, Buchanan caught fire with 16 completions and 207 yards after intermission to finish 22 of 34 for 272 yards through the air. Seward had another monster receiving performance with 13 catches for 181 yards and the three scores.

Brandon Davis notched six catches for 58 yards and added a team-high 11 tackles unofficially.

Durant outgained Shawnee 250-121 in the final two periods as both teams ended with 359 total yards.

The Lions will close out the season next week at Tulsa Edison.

Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Senior defensive end Parker Morgan came up with a big second half sack of Shawnee quarterback Heath Hunter on this play on Senior Night Friday at Paul Laird Field. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-C8q3tqZ-XL_cmyk.jpg Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Senior defensive end Parker Morgan came up with a big second half sack of Shawnee quarterback Heath Hunter on this play on Senior Night Friday at Paul Laird Field. Photos by Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Senior Cade Ogden looks for yardage after one of his three catches in Friday’s Senior Night contest against Shawnee. Ogden totaled 33 yards receiving in the game on his three grabs. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-hWTWBZC-XL_cmyk.jpg Senior Cade Ogden looks for yardage after one of his three catches in Friday’s Senior Night contest against Shawnee. Ogden totaled 33 yards receiving in the game on his three grabs. Photos by Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Durant’s Landon Tubbs broke through to block this Shawnee punt that resulted in a Lion special teams touchdown Friday night. The Lions outscored the Wolves 21-10 in the second half but couldn’t rally in a 51-28 loss. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_i-ZBRBf42-XL_cmyk.jpg Durant’s Landon Tubbs broke through to block this Shawnee punt that resulted in a Lion special teams touchdown Friday night. The Lions outscored the Wolves 21-10 in the second half but couldn’t rally in a 51-28 loss. Photos by Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography