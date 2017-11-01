Durant girls notch highest state finish ever

Making its sixth consecutive state appearance, Durant High School’s girls cross country team posted its best finish ever to take fourth in the Class 5A state meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

The Lady Lions best previous finish in the team standings had been fifth place.

“It finally just all came together for the girls,” said DHS cross country coach Amanda Reynolds. “The weather turned out to be perfect for running conditions, and for the most part we were healthy. The girls competed well and we couldn’t have asked for a better performance from them at state.

“It’s exciting to see their faces when they have accomplished their goals of beating their personal times. We only had one senior that ran at the state meet. We are already planning for the future and still hold that goal high of getting on the podium with a big trophy in our hands.”

All the Lady Lions finished with personal best times for the season individually led by Kylee Reed, who medaled in 12th place overall while clocking in with a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds.

Jacy Springer took 18th in 20:48 with Regan Ramos finishing 29th at 21:07 and Kacy Devora 55th in 22:21. Catie McCraw added a 57th place effort at 22:26, Petra Gorges claimed 73rd with a mark of 23 minutes even while Madilyn Rhynes checked in 75th in 23:05.

The Durant boys had one runner in the state meet as freshman Dawson Reed also posted a personal best time of 18 minutes, 9 seconds to wrap up in 59th individually.

“His teammates were there to cheer him and makes us so proud to see how our kids truly care about one another and put the team first,” Reynolds commented. “We have a pretty close-knit cross country family, and the kids like to laugh and say ‘it’s a family affair’ because we have 10 sets of siblings on our team.”

Junior Kylee Reed makes a push down the stretch on the way to a personal-best time of 20:33 to medal in 12th place individually at the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet on Saturday in Edmond. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Kylee_State_cmyk.jpg Junior Kylee Reed makes a push down the stretch on the way to a personal-best time of 20:33 to medal in 12th place individually at the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet on Saturday in Edmond. Submitted photos Durant High School’s girls cross country team competed and supported each other on Saturday on the way to a best ever 4th place finish in the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet. Pictured are back row (from left): Petra Gorges, Kacy Devora, Jacy Springer, Catie McCraw, Madelynn Coffey, Regan Ramos and Cassie Bisson. Front row (from left): Kylee Reed, Kendall Cordell, Val Orozco, Madilyn Rhynes and Evelyn Wilkerson. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_3430_cmyk.jpg Durant High School’s girls cross country team competed and supported each other on Saturday on the way to a best ever 4th place finish in the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet. Pictured are back row (from left): Petra Gorges, Kacy Devora, Jacy Springer, Catie McCraw, Madelynn Coffey, Regan Ramos and Cassie Bisson. Front row (from left): Kylee Reed, Kendall Cordell, Val Orozco, Madilyn Rhynes and Evelyn Wilkerson. Submitted photos