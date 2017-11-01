Local athletes compete in Elks State Soccer Shootout

Several local youngsters competed in the Elks State Soccer Shootout recently with high placings across the board.

First place winners in the state event were Zoey Hill in the Under 16 girls division and Axel Thurman in the Under 10 boys category. Both qualified to advance to the Elks Mid-America Shootout this weekend at Eldorado, Kansas where the Elks Association furnishes food, lodging and travel for the winners and their parents.

The Durant lodge was represented by several second place finishers as well including Korbyn Robinson in Under 10 girls, Brevyn Robinson in Under 12 girls, Lorena Hokett in Under 14 girls, Fernando Arellano in Under 14 boys and Armando Garcia in Under 16 boys.

Third placer finishers included Gracelyn Cooper in Under 8 girls, Keegan Cabrera in Under 8 boys and Eric Hokett in Under 12 boys.

Elks State Soccer Shootout participants Zoey Hill (1st place), Axel Thurman (1st place), Brevyn Robinson (2nd place), Keegan Cabrera (3rd place) and Korbyn Robinson (2nd place) are pictured with local soccer chairman Jerry Mowles. Other state participants not pictured were Fernando Arellano (2nd place), Eric Hokett (3rd place), Armando Garcia (2nd place), Gracelyn Cooper (3rd place) and Lorena Hokett (2nd place). http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Elks_State_Soccer_Shootout_Zoey_Hill_Axel_Thurman__cmyk.jpg Elks State Soccer Shootout participants Zoey Hill (1st place), Axel Thurman (1st place), Brevyn Robinson (2nd place), Keegan Cabrera (3rd place) and Korbyn Robinson (2nd place) are pictured with local soccer chairman Jerry Mowles. Other state participants not pictured were Fernando Arellano (2nd place), Eric Hokett (3rd place), Armando Garcia (2nd place), Gracelyn Cooper (3rd place) and Lorena Hokett (2nd place). Submitted photo