Southeastern drops tough gridiron decision to Harding

After forcing Harding to punt on its first possession Saturday the Southeastern Savage Storm appeared off to the start head coach Bo Atterberry had envisioned.

That however proved to be one of the lone bright spots as the red-hot Bisons’ ball-control attack ran roughshod over the injury-depleted Savage Storm on the way to a 42-3 Great American Conference triumph at Paul Laird Field.

Now at 6-3 on the season, Southeastern goes back on the road Saturday at Arkansas Tech before closing with a home date against arch-rival East Central.

“Harding came in and did exactly what they planned on doing, and they have done it for six weeks in a row now,” Atterberry said afterward. “We didn’t adjust well and a lot of times you have to try and guess right with them the way they run their offense and if you don’t it gets ugly quick.

“You have to take advantage of the opportunities you get on offense because they are going to be so few and when you have any turnovers or drops that’s what it looks like. Anytime you get that few snaps you have to capitalize on everything and we just didn’t do it.”

Harding dominated nearly every facet of the contest as its triple-option offensive attack ran for 501 yards and got rolling on the Bisons’ second offensive opportunity with a 58-yard burst by Zach Shelley.

It took Southeastern three possessions to finally record a first down on a 39-strike from Austin Skinner to Skye Lowe but that drive was halted at the Harding 44.

Trailing 28-0 late in the second quarter, the Savage Storm found a bit of offensive rhythm with a 26-yard Skinner completion to Jaylen Sims and a 22-yarder to Lowe moments later.

The hosts’ march stalled at the Harding 16 and Joel Carlos booted a 33-yard field goal to head to the halftime break. That snapped a string of scoreless quarters by the Bisons’ defense which had stretched more than three weeks through shutouts of Northwestern and Southwestern.

Southeastern only had four offensive possessions the entire second half, managing just 84 total yards, and never got closer than the Harding 46 against an ultra-stingy Bisons’ defensive unit.

It was business as usual for the Harding offense than added to its nation leading rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns as well as offensive time of possession.

The Bisons held the football for 42 minutes and 30 seconds of the game’s 60 minutes and tallied 30 first downs while running for 501 yards and five touchdowns. The visitors averaged a whopping 6.7 yards per carry.

Skinner ended the game with 147 yards passing as Lowe grabbed three passes for 68 yards and Sims added four receptions for 65.

Savage Storm linebackers Justin Young and Hunter Powell tallied 19 tackles each.

Skye Lowe looks for yardage after making one of his three receptions on Saturday against Harding. Lowe posted a season-high 68 yards receiving in the contest. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_6329_cmyk.jpg Skye Lowe looks for yardage after making one of his three receptions on Saturday against Harding. Lowe posted a season-high 68 yards receiving in the contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat