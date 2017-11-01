SE volleyball notches 5th consecutive win

Over the past two years, the Southeastern volleyball team has earned the moniker as the team in the Great American Conference nobody wants to face at the end of the season.

The Savage Storm once again proved why on Tuesday night, notching their fifth consecutive victory with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 victory over Northwestern at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

The Lady Rangers came in fourth in league play, but were no match for suddenly red-hot Southeastern during the 3-0 match triumph.

“The girls are realizing what they need to do in order to win,” Southeastern head coach Brianna Barry said. “We are winning the key matches we have to in order to get to the conference tournament. At this point we have to do our job and hope things work out on our end.

“We’re obviously playing well at the right time for the second year in a row. They are just killing me in the first half of the season though.”

It wasn’t exactly the start that Southeastern hoped in Tuesday’s contest as Northwestern held an 18-15 lead in the first set before the Savage Storm really went to work.

Alissa Benson got things started with an assist for a Hallie Smith kill that triggered an improbable 9-2 flurry that seemingly gave the hosts the lead which they never really relinquished the rest of the way. Benson finished the match with 45 assists and is now just 13 away from the Great American Conference career record.

“We’ve been practicing to maintain our momentum,” Barry stated. “It was a little shaky at the beginning but I was real proud of the girls and how they picked it up to finish the first set.”

Southeastern built as much as a five-point edge at 19-14 in the second set but had to hold off a Lady Ranger rally.

Northwestern in fact tied the score at 24 before two straight points by the Savage Storm with a kill from Arianna Baker and a Lady Ranger attack error to wrap it up.

In the final set, Southeastern rode a spectacular 7-0 run to start things and held the visitors at bay from there. They were aided by three Northwestern attack errors in addition to a Hannah Williams ace as well as kills from Abby Jameson and Baker.

Jameson ended with 17 kills for the match while Baker was close behind with 14 while pacing the Savage Storm attack.

Southeastern, which has moved to 6-7 in conference play, will be back home on Thursday facing off against Southern Nazarene in another critical contest starting at 7 p.m.

Southeastern’s Hallie Smith (3) and Taylor Robinson (7) reach for a big block during Tuesday night’s Southeastern victory over Northwestern. The Savage Storm picked its fifth straight win to move right back into the thick of the Great American Conference race. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_6410_cmyk.jpg Southeastern’s Hallie Smith (3) and Taylor Robinson (7) reach for a big block during Tuesday night’s Southeastern victory over Northwestern. The Savage Storm picked its fifth straight win to move right back into the thick of the Great American Conference race. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat