Lady Lions headline All-District softball selections

Fresh off a fourth straight trip to the state tournament, postseason awards came in bunches for the Durant Lady Lion softball team, including top honorees in District 5A-4 this season.

Coach Cody Little’s squad cruised undefeated to the league championship with junior Haley Morgan easily capturing Player of the Year honors while sophomore Isie Cox was recognized as the district’s Pitcher of the Year.

Morgan was almost impossible to get out through most of the season, especially in district play, as she finished with a blistering .667 batting average that included 12 doubles, one triple and four homers. The Lady Lion stalwart, who has committed to the University of Tulsa, also drove in 24 runs, led the team with 59 runs scored, was successful 53 out of 55 on stolen base attempts and had only two strikeouts all season in 131 plate appearances.

Cox meanwhile posted a 25-7 record in the pitching circle with a 1.42 earned run average. She struck out 182 and walked 74 in 162 2/3 innings for the season. Offensively she also was second on the team with a .442 average, 15 doubles, two home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Other first team All-District selections for the Lady Lions included seniors Shayla Harper (middle infield), Hannah Hime (corner infield) and Taylor Russell (utility) in addition to junior Tristyn Hamilton (outfielder).

They each put up outstanding numbers while helping spur Durant to its 29-9 finish.

Harper ended with a .437 batting average that included nine doubles, team-best eight triples, four homers and 33 RBI.

Hime notched a .344 mark at the plate with eight doubles, three triples, team-leading nine home runs, 29 runs batted in and 26 runs scored.

Russell added a .421 offensive average with eight doubles, a triple, 13 RBI and 23 runs scored.

Hamilton hit at a .366 clip while posting six doubles, six triples, seven homers, a team-high 45 RBI, 36 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

“With six girls that made first team we were very well represented,” Little said. “They did what they needed to do all season long and were very deserving of those honors. It was great to get the top two slots as well with the player of the year and pitcher of the year in the district.”

Seniors Alissa French and Rachel Lamb were also listed on the 5A-4 squad for Honorable Mention recognition.

French hit .352 at the plate with six doubles, four triples, two homers and 19 runs batted in while Lamb batted .328 for the season which included six doubles and 16 RBI.

All five DHS seniors were also tabbed for the All-Region 10 squad with Harper, Hime, Russell, French and Lamb all recognized.

“I am proud for our seniors and all the accolades they received,” Little added. “It’s also great to know that we have three players coming back that really headlined the All-District selections. That bodes well for us in the future.”

Sophomore Isie Cox delivers a pitch during the 2017 season. Cox picked up District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year honors for the season as she posted a 25-7 record with a 1.42 earned run average. She struck out 182 and walked 74 in 162 2/3 innings for the season. Offensively she also was second on the team with a .442 average. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_4324_cmyk.jpg Sophomore Isie Cox delivers a pitch during the 2017 season. Cox picked up District 5A-4 Pitcher of the Year honors for the season as she posted a 25-7 record with a 1.42 earned run average. She struck out 182 and walked 74 in 162 2/3 innings for the season. Offensively she also was second on the team with a .442 average. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Junior Haley Morgan legs out one of her team-high 72 hits on the season this fall for the Durant Lady Lions. Morgan recently captured district Player of the Year honors after notching a .667 batting average for the season with 53 stolen bases and 59 runs scored to lead her squad to the state tournament for a fourth straight year. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_4786_cmyk.jpg Junior Haley Morgan legs out one of her team-high 72 hits on the season this fall for the Durant Lady Lions. Morgan recently captured district Player of the Year honors after notching a .667 batting average for the season with 53 stolen bases and 59 runs scored to lead her squad to the state tournament for a fourth straight year. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat