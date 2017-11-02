Schedule doesn’t get any easier for Savage Storm

Out of the frying pan …

After a blazing 6-0 start, injuries and ‘little things’ are catching up with coach Bo Atterberry’s Savage Storm footballers.

Harding University’s Bisons came to town last Saturday and showed how the record-333 yards per game happened.

The Bisons kept the ball on the ground on 15 of the first 17 plays with a couple of completed passes thrown in just to baffle the experts.

Harding carried the ball 75 times for 501 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per rush.

Harding had 80 plays for the game. The Bisons do not operate the air raid offense.

The Storm, like many other teams, couldn’t find a way to halt the Harding ground game.

And now Southeastern will hit the road again this weekend to visit Arkansas Tech’s Wonder Boys in Russellville, Arkansas, for another Great American Conference shootout.

Tech is 7-2 and tied for the top spot in the Great American Conference with Ouachita Baptist.

Storm fans, mark Saturday, November 11, on your calendars. That’s when East Central comes to town for the final regular-season game that will kick off at 2 p.m. on Paul Laird Field.

Everybody knows the history of this rivalry, which goes above and beyond the normal. The schools are close geographically and that makes for a natural rivalry.

These games can get heated and that’s just with cheerleaders and fans – prior to kickoff.

East Central is struggling this season with a 2-7 mark and a win over Southeastern would sooth fevered brows from up north.

A Storm victory would right the ship a bit and help make up for some of the injuries that had contributed to a second-half slump.

THE LATEST GAC standings have been released with Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist tied for the top spot with 7-2 records.

Southeastern, Harding and Southern Arkansas are knotted at 6-3 for third place.

Arkansas-Monticello and Henderson State are each 5-4, Southern Nazarene is 4-5 and Northwestern checks in at 3-6.

East Central and Southwestern are locked up at 2-7 with Oklahoma Baptist last at 1-8.

Games that could directly impact Southeastern this weekend will have Harding taking on East Central, Southern Arkansas meeting Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello playing Henderson State.

THE WONDER BOYS lead the GAC in scoring offense at 42.44 points per game and also in scoring defense at 16.56 ppg.

Total offense shows Tech averaging 444 yards a game and allowing 353.4 ypg

Arkansas Tech averages 222.1 rushing yards per contest and gives up 144.4 ypg.

The Wonder Boys are passing for 221.89 yards a game and allowing 209.

THE SAVAGE STORM are scoring 29.33 points and giving up 26.22 points per game.

Southeastern averages 160.4 yards rushing and allows opponents 210.4 yards a game.

Passing numbers show the Storm with 225.33 yards a game while giving up 198.44 ypg.

The Storm put up 385.8 yards of total offense and give up 408.9 ypg.

ARKANSAS TECH’S Ty Reasnor (6-2, 204, senior from Cashion, Oklahoma) has completed 155 of 246 passes for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reasnor has been picked off four times, has a longcompletion of 69 yards with 219.11 yards per game.

Allen Bryan (5-11,191, freshman from Denton, Texas) is the leading rusher with 131 carries for 657 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 5.0 per attempt with a long run of 48 yards and 73 yards per game.

Braden Stringer (5-7, 188, senior from Blanchard, Oklahoma) has rushed 63 times for 483 yards and five scores. He averages 7.7 yards a try with long of 68 and 53.67 yards per game.

Reasnor has carried the ball 58 times for 344 yards and seven TDs. He averages 5.9 a pop with a long run of 36 and 38.22 yards a game.

Jakcob Dean (5-10, 190, junior from Norman, Oklahoma) is the top receiver with 43 catches for 528 yards and 3 touchdowns. He averages 12.26 yards a grab with a long of 69 and 58.67 yards per game.

Tevin McKenzie (5-11, 208, senior from Mobile, Alabama) has 25 receptions for 407 yards and six scores. He averages 16.26 yards per catch with a long of 53 and 50.88 yards per game.

J.V. Davis (6-0, 193, junior from Benton, Arkansas) has 23 grabs for 260 yards and three TDs. He averages 11.3 per catch with a long of 64 and 26.89 yards per game.

Clayton Watson (6-3, 220, senior from Green Forest, Arkansas) has punted the ball 35 times for 1,449 yards and a 41.40 average. He has a long of 69 and has had 10 downed inside the 20, 10 of 50 or more yards and has not had a punt blocked.

Eric Perez (5-11, 181, senior from Green Forest, Arkansas) has connected on a nifty nine of 10 field goals with a long of 43 and has been unblocked.

INDIVIDUALLY, Storm quarterback Austin Skinner has completed 80 of 161 passes for 993 yards and five touchdowns. He has been intercepted threetimes, has a long pass of 63 yards and averages 124.1 yards per game.

Rashod Polk is the leading rusher with 114 carries for 590 yards and six scores. He averages 5.2 per rush with a long of 51 and 65.58 yards a game.

Keiron Hardrick has rushed the ball 26 times for 166 yards and one touchdown. He averages 6.4 yards a carry and 27.57 per game.

Jaylen Sims is the top receiver with 36 catches for 505 yards and three scores. He averages 14.03 per catch with a long of 39 and 56.11 yards a game.

Drake White has caught 19 passes for 363 yards and three TDs. He averages 19.11 per catch with a long of 80 and 51.86 yards a game.

Skye Low (5-8, 160, sophomore from Durant and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) has 13 receptions for 180 yards. He averages 13.85 yards per catch and 25.71 per game.

Joel Carlos has punted 48 times for 1,843 yards and 38.40 per kick. He has a long of 59 and has had 21 punts downed inside the 20 with three boots of more than 50 yards and has not had a punt blocked.

Carlos is also the kicker and he has nailed nine of 14 field goals with a long kick of 41 yards.

SOUTHEASTERN and Arkansas Tech is the featured game on the ESPN3 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

Since it’s featured on the ESPN3 Showcase, fans will not be able to watch the game on ESPN3. Fans may watch on all kinds of streaming devices.

Storm fans not making the trip to Russellville, Arkansas, will be able to follow the action on Mix 96 at 96.1 on the FM dial.