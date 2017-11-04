Lions bid for victory in tonight’s season finale

Facing off against Tulsa Edison in the season finale at 7 o’clock tonight at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa, it wouldn’t be hard-pressed to say the Durant Lions will face close to a mirror image of themselves.

The Eagles have struggled with a lack of depth throughout the 2017 campaign but have been right in nearly every District 5A-3 contest they have played, with the exception of a 49-6 blowout loss to district champ Coweta.

Just like Durant, Edison has district wins over McAlester and Tulsa East Central to its credit.

The difference in the two teams is evident in the scoring differential.

While the Lions’ strength has been its offense, Edison is keyed by the play of its defense, which should pit strength versus strength in a contest that both will be looking at to build momentum toward the 2018 season.

“Edison is a much better football team than their record indicates,” Durant head coach Ray Richards said. “They have a lot of very talented players. They have a couple of linebackers and kids on defense that really run. They have good running backs and some good receivers.

“They have played some people really tough, especially in district. Should have been ahead 14-0 against Noble at halftime just last week. I think they are a really up-and-coming football team.”

The Lions are averaging nearly 22 points a contest, their best total since 2013 but will need to penetrate an Eagle defense which has been outstanding in the first half of most games before depth problems arise.

Outside of the disastrous defeat at Coweta, the Eagles are yielding only 15 points per district encounter.

Meanwhile on the other side of the coin, Edison has struggled to put points on the scoreboard, eclipsing 17 points only twice all season while averaging 14 per contest. That’s good news for a DHS defensive unit that fired a shutout against East Central but has allowed 30 points or more in the club’s other five district games.

Running the football will be crucial on both sides this week. The Eagles are a predominantly run-oriented squad and the Lions will look for better balance than the past two weeks when they struggled to run the football effectively, especially in the first half.

“They want to run it and can move the football well on the ground,” Richards said. “Their problem is sustaining drives all the way to the end zone and punching it in for points.

“Our offense is at its best when we are balanced and we haven’t been able to run it very well the last two weeks. We are going to have to spread the field a little more this week and throw it some to open up the running game more against them.”

Durant’s rushing average for the season has dipped a bit and is now at just under 100 yards a contest.

Quarterback Cade Buchanan has thrown for 1,698 yards and 16 touchdowns while receivers Jeremy Seward and Brandon Davis have asserted themselves as two of the best in Class 5A.

Seward now has 52 catches for 739 yards and 10 scores while Davis adds 34 receptions for 484 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions will continue to rotate in a lot of young players to gain experience but needs a much better start after falling behind early in recent weeks.

“We had a lot of tough breaks the whole first half last week,” Richards added. “Even though we did come back and did some good things in the second half it was too much to overcome. We’ve got to get off to a better start this week. I think it’s going to be a game of turnovers and preventing or making big plays.

“Obviously our goal is to win and get better but we’ve also been able to play a lot of young kids the last half of the season which should be beneficial to us next year.”

Junior linebacker Landon Tubbs has continued to put up impressive numbers while fueling the Durant defensive attack this season. Despite just playing in seven contests this season, Tubbs has piled up 80 tackles, including 10 coming for yardage losses. The Lions will close out the 2017 campaign tonight at Tulsa Edison. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_i-zvmF64F-XL_cmyk.jpg Junior linebacker Landon Tubbs has continued to put up impressive numbers while fueling the Durant defensive attack this season. Despite just playing in seven contests this season, Tubbs has piled up 80 tackles, including 10 coming for yardage losses. The Lions will close out the 2017 campaign tonight at Tulsa Edison. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography