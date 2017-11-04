Caddo hosts Allen for Homecoming and Senior Night

Caddo enters tonight’s regular season finale hoping to stop a two-game losing streak that has put the Bruins’ postseason hopes in question.

Riddled by injuries in recent weeks, the Bruins can still qualify for a spot in next week’s Class B playoffs with a victory over district frontrunner Allen this evening. However a loss to the Mustangs, who have wrapped up the district title, means the Bruins (5-4 overall) will need Maysville to defeat Empire for Caddo to advance. The Maud-Strother game could also come into play via a points tiebreaker.

In addition to the playoff implications, the 7 p.m. kickoff at Bruin Field will also wrap up Homecoming as well as Senior Night activities. The big day will begin with a 2:15 p.m. parade and will culminate with the crowning ceremonies and honoring of seniors to unfold at 5:45.

Last week Caddo lost 48-28 with Maysville’s big running back Deshai Notti inflicting most of the damage. Bruin defensive end Drew Schoolcraft however did his best to limit the damage.

“As a senior, he (Schoolcraft) is one of those guys that leads the team,” Caddo coach Jeremy Proctor said. “He had a huge night. I know it sounds crazy. But he had 20 tackles. He was all over the field. They kept giving the ball to Notti and Drew was usually the one who made the tackle.”

Schoolcraft also excelled on offense. The 6-3, 195-pound senior caught three passes for 106 yards. One of those receptions resulted in a 57-yard touchdown. Proctor also had praise for Avery Brown on the other side of the defensive wall.

Injuries forced the Bruins offensive attack away from the running game. But Proctor did get the chance to throw a couple of new running backs into the fray.

“Cooper Manning took over at tailback and Jacob Long came in and did a good job,” Proctor said. “Unfortunately Long got hurt early in the first quarter and we had to go to more of a passing game.”

Bruin quarterback Jack Holbrook finished the night 13 for 27 passing for 193 yards and three scores. The junior also surpassed the 1000-yard mark in rushing and passing yards for the season. Chisholm Booth helped with seven catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

On the other side of the line scrimmage, Holbrook provided a defensive touchdown when he picked up a Maysville bobble and zipped 45 yards to paydirt.

Tonight’s opponent, Allen, has recovered from a 1-2 start and has won six straight games. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents by an impressive 261-74 margin during the run of victories. Three of those wins were head turners over Weleetka (34-30), Strother (60-20) and Maysville (53-6).

Allen is a beast on offense according to the Caddo head coach.

“They’ve changed their offense up from the start of the season,” Proctor said. “They were running more of a read option. Now they have gone to a double-tight set and they just give the ball to the big boys in the backfield. They also have a good tight end that they will use sparingly. A few of those kids are decent in size like Strother and what we saw last week from Maysville.”

Aaron Dockery is a dual threat at quarterback accounting for 443 yards rushing and 1,243 yards passing with 22 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions. His favorite targets have been Boone Brecheen, Braylee Dickerson and Hunter Simpson who have combined for 63 catches for 1,243 yards and 22 scores.

The running game, which averages more than 200 yards per outing, has been clicking on all cylinders, too. Joining Dockery as a concern for the Bruins will be a trio of running backs Garrett Wallis, Trapper Simpson, and Wyatt Murphy. They’ve totaled 1,281 yards on the ground and reached the end zone 23 times.

The Mustang’s defense has been stout with 21 sacks including eight from Murphy who is tough to block from his nose guard slot. The unit’s leading tackler is Shane Rhinehart who has a team-high 81 tackles with five of those stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Proctor will once again reshuffle his lineup to fill in for the absence of several starters, many of whom won’t be back for a possible Week 11 game. The offensive line will be revamped with junior Jesse Long, 5-11,170 expected to start at guard after Michael Creel went down last week. The Bruin tight ends are also expected to rotate in at the other guard spot.

Even though Allen is one of the hottest teams in Class B in recent weeks, the work done before the injuries took their toll might still be enough to earn Caddo a postseason spot.

“Getting into the playoffs is huge for any program and we are looking forward to it if we can get in,” Proctor said.

Quarterback Jack Holbrook leads a depleted Caddo squad into tonight’s Homecoming and Senior Night battle with Allen as the Bruins try to reach next week’s Class B playoffs. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_6126_cmyk.jpg Quarterback Jack Holbrook leads a depleted Caddo squad into tonight’s Homecoming and Senior Night battle with Allen as the Bruins try to reach next week’s Class B playoffs. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat