Durant’s Harper, Silo’s Marshall selected to All-State teams

Durant’s Shayla Harper and Silo’s Daelyn Marshall were each utility selections for the Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-State teams released this week.

Harper was chosen for the Large East squad while Marshall was picked on the Small East.

All-State Games will take place on June 9 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Harper had another strong campaign in helping the Lady Lions to a fourth straight state tournament appearance.

She was a mainstay at shortstop throughout her high school career, batting .437 as a senior. That included 38 hits with nine doubles, eight triples, four homers, 33 runs batted in and 24 runs scored.

Harper also notched a .510 on-base percentage, an .862 slugging percentage and stole nine bases in 10 attempts.

“Shayla was a four-year starter at shortstop for us and was one of the most athletic kids I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Durant head coach Cody Little commented. “She was a career .408 hitter with 14 home runs and 126 runs batted in. She was able to make plays at short that most kids don’t even get to.

“She was a huge part of our success the last four seasons and will be greatly missed in the middle of our line-up.”

Marshall proved to be a key component batting in the third spot in the lineup for the Lady Rebels on their way to a state runner-up finish.

She compiled a .427 batting average that included 41 hits with 15 doubles, two home runs, 23 RBI and 22 runs scored. In addition, Marshall posted a .491 on-base percentage and .646 slugging percentage.

Maybe her most impressive statistic was only three strikeouts in 113 plate appearances.

“Daelyn is a very intelligent player that has great feel for the game,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless stated. “She did a great job of being a positive leader on the field for us.

“She made some key off-season adjustments to shorten her swing which led to her success and thus had several key hits for us in the postseason.”

Both All-State players will have a chance to further their playing careers at the collegiate level as Harper has committed to Seminole State College and Marshall to Murray State College.

