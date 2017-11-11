Area Basketball Roundup

Colbert 46, Calera 43 (girls)

The trio of Leigha Brown, Kiana Love and Toree Buck combined for 21 points to spur a monster 25-point fourth quarter as Colbert overcame a scoreless third and stun Calera.

It looked like Calera had taken control by outscoring the Lady Leopards 10-0 in the third quarter to break open a tight game before Colbert stormed back. The Lady Bulldogs led 22-21 after a tight first half.

Love finished with 16 while Brown also hit double figures with 15 for Colbert. Buck and Brady Rowland tossed in seven apiece.

Dally Halbrooks poured in 14 as Logan Mullens contributed 13 for Calera. Hannah Carter also scored eight and Kendra St. Clair had six.

Calera 48, Colbert 29 (boys)

After holding a 21-14 edge at intermission, Calera broke things open with a 22-point third period and never looked back in the season opener.

Tytus West led the offensive charge with 14 points while Fisher Hutchins also reached double figures with 10.

Zach Taylor tossed in nine points, nine rebounds and dished out six assists also for the Bulldogs. Kody Toombs ended with five points, Wade Heard scored four with Brayden Langley and Tyler Shupert notching three apiece.

Colbert was led by eight points from Josh Means, who also hit a pair of three-pointers.

Achille 51, Coleman 31 (girls)

The Achille Lady Eagles raced to an early lead and steadily pulled away to their second victory of the season.

Achille led 13-5 after one quarter, 24-8 at the half and 40-17 through three periods.

Jackie Todd connected for four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Eagles.

Sommer Rater chipped in 13, Jayme Todd scored nine, Karah Manry had six and Calli Snyder notched a pair.

Achille 70, Coleman 65 (boys)

Junior Austin McClung poured in 33 as Achille exploded in the the fourth quarter to rally past Coleman for its first victory of the young campaign.

The Eagles held slim 12-11 and 32-29 leads at the end of one period and one half. Coleman answered to take a 47-43 edge to the final stanza.

In addition to McClung’s big effort the Eagles got eight points from Brayden Prater, seven by Alex Simmons, six each from Ryan Caceres and Trent Gibby, while Cy Burden and Zediah Westbrook contributed five apiece.

Boswell 43, Clayton 38, OT (girls)

Dalaney Pardue scored eight of her game-high 19 points in overtime to lift Boswell to the road victory at Clayton.

It was a back-and-forth affair for four quarters as the Lady Scorpions trailed 6-4 after one period, led 9-8 at intermission and 18-14 through three frames before watching the hosts tie it at 33 through regulation.

Matalie Busby tossed in 10 points with Harleigh Belvin adding six, Keyondra Williams five and Tammy Miller scored three.

Clayton 64, Boswell 58 (boys)

Boswell saw a slim 27-26 halftime lead slip away over the final two stanzas despite a high-scoring fourth quarter.

The Scorpions were outscored 16-10 in the third before the hosts finished it off at the charity stripe for a 22-21 edge in the final frame.

Hayden Dill paced the offensive attack with 15 points while Lee Roberts canned four treys in the fourth period to end with 12.

Aaron Taylor contributed 10, Kason Barker had eight, Levi Russell scored six, Jesus Rubio posted three with Trevon Ware and Brett Anderson adding two each.

Bennington 64, Victory Life 24 (girls)

This one was all Bennington from the start as the Lady Bears raced to a 27-2 lead after one period.

Dallis Owens paced the Lady Bears offensively with 12 points and Kristen Jordan also reached double figures with 11.

Brianna Haislip, Maci Haislip and Samantha Owens all scored eight with Alexus Gibson, Josie Singleton and Kenzi Conditt notching six.

Victory Life was topped by McCayla Taylor with 13 points.

Bennington 65, Victory Life 22 (boys)

Bennington rolled to a 25-4 first quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way for the road victory.

The Bears were led by eight points each from Joe Rochelle, Keaton Robison and Gerry Haislip. Johnny Mays, Andrew McDonald and Austin Malone all scored six, Lance Minyard had five.

Kaleb Parker scored 12 points to lead Victory Life.

Tushka 61, Stuart 49 (girls)

The Lady Tigers rode a 15-8 edge in the third period to a double figure lead and maintained that margin the rest of the way.

Three Tushka players reached double figures as Grace Wall pumped in 17, Ryann Cochran added 16 and Alissa Kindred scored 14.

Taylor Chambers contributed five, Kayelin Kindred and Tenley Wainright posted three points apiece and Adriene Percell scored two.