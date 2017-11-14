SE women roll by Northeastern

After watching a second half lead slip away in the opener a day earlier, the Southeastern women’s basketball team bounced back by building an early lead and cruising the the rest of the way to a 72-59 triumph over Northeastern in Saturday night’s GAC/MIAA Challenge at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Things get serious in a hurry for the 1-1 Savage Storm on Thursday night when they open Great American Conference play by hosting preseason favorite Harding.

“I thought we had a complete game offensively and defensively,” Southeastern head coach Darin Grover stated. “I was happy to see our team execute our game plan on a short prep. Emem David had a great game, securing a double-double, and Katie Webb really led us on the offensive end in the second half.

“Over the past few years we have really relied on the three, so I am excited that we can score and win in a different way this season. We’ve got to come out ready to play Thursday against a very tough Harding club.”

Southeastern’s attacking style netted six of its first eight points right around the basket as the hosts built a 23-14 lead through one stanza as Arianna Kemp, Emem David and Katie Webb combined for 14 Savage Storm points.

Northeastern rallied within two midway through the second period but David canned a pair of free throws and Sa’Liesha Hunter and Courtney Brady each connected on three-pointers to push the edge back to 35-28 at the break.

The Riverhawks could not find an answer for Webb in the third stanza as the junior stalwart tossed in eight of her team-high 21 points in the quarter to help the Southeastern lead balloon to double digits.

The visitors never were able to get any closer than eight in the final frame as the Savage Storm was able to wrap it up by sinking six of eight at the free throw line down the stretch.

Webb connected on nine of 19 shots from the field and pulled down seven rebounds to go with her scoring honors.

David chipped in 17 points along with a career-high 11 boards to finish with a double-double.

Southeastern also got balanced scoring from Taten Hyde with nine points, Alix Robinson, Kemp and Brady all allied seven apiece while Hunter notched four to go along with five assists.

The Savage Storm was also much better in cashing in opposing turnovers for points, cashing in for 23 against the Redhawks after getting just 12 on Friday versus Central Oklahoma.

Junior Katie Webb drives strong to the basket against a Northeastern defender for two of her game-high 21 points Saturday night. Webb also pulled down seven rebounds as the Savage Storm posted a 72-59 victory.