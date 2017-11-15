Metheny’s #1 jersey retired at ceremony

Southeastern retired the jersey #1 worn by Hall of Fame head coach Mike Metheny during halftime ceremonies Saturday. Metheny wore the number for the last 47 years before retiring after the spring season. Pictured are (from left): Southeastern president Sean Burrage, Mishael Metheny, Raini Metheny, Pat Metheny, Mike Metheny and Southeastern athletic director Keith Baxter.

