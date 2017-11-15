Silo sweeps conference pair over Calera

CALERA – Silo rode tremendous defensive rebounding and efficient scoring in the paint to a pair of road wins over Calera in Bryan County basketball action Tuesday night.

The Lady Rebels built a double figure second half lead and cruised to a 44-36 triumph in the opening contest over the Lady Bulldogs.

Sophomore Patch Hamilton was a one-man wrecking crew much of the boys’ contest for Silo, finishing with a game-high 29 points to go with over 20 rebounds in a 76-60 win over the Bulldogs.

Girls

Second chance opportunities were almost non-existent for the Calera Lady Bulldogs as Silo dominated the defensive glass throughout the contest.

After a dead even first quarter in which both teams scored 10 points, the Lady Rebels began to take command thanks to a matchup defense that limited drives to the basket. Calera managed just one field goal over the first six-plus minutes of the stanza with the visitors building as much as a 20-12 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs narrowed the gap to just six at intermission but the offensive struggles continued in the third period with only one field goal through almost seven minutes of play. During those dry spells Calera hit only two of 14 shot attempts, mostly all coming from the perimeter.

“One of our main focuses has been our defensive rebounding,” head coach Brett Frank stated. “I was really pleased with our effort there tonight. We found our assignments and didn’t give them very many second or third chances at all.

“We wanted clog up the paint and force them to take some outside shots. We struggled with our help defense in the first quarter but that really improved as the game went along. All in all I also thought we did a much better job valuing and protecting the basketball than we did in the opening game against Rock Creek.”

While Calera found the going very tough offensively after the half, Silo was taking advantage in the paint behind the one-two punch of Kensea Eppler and Ryan Herndon, who combined for all 11 Lady Rebel points in the third quarter.

The Lady Rebels held a 33-21 edge going into the fourth stanza and maintained that margin until a late Calera run for the final margin.

Eppler tallied 17 points to spur the Silo offensive charge with Herndon also reaching double figures with 13.

Daelyn Marshall contributed seven, Gracie Lawless scored five and Cheri Stampley added two.

Calera offensive stalwart Logan Mullens got off to a good start with six points in the opening quarter but was bottled up most of the night and finished with 12 to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Kendra St. Clair added eight points in the paints with Dally Halbrooks chipping in seven, Maddison Virgin five and Hannah Carter and Kya Daniel two apiece.

Boys

The host Bulldogs put on a three-point clinic in the first half, including five bombs from Zach Taylor, but down the stretch they have little answer for Hamilton and the Rebel interior attack.

Silo rode a 14-2 run fueled by seven points from Hamilton and five from Austin Thomas to a 27-13 bulge early in the second stanza but the Bulldogs got right back in it as Taylor hit a step back trey to ignite their own 10-2 flurry.

In total, the hosts sank seven three-pointers before the halftime break, including four straight from Taylor in one span to help cut the deficit to 37-31 at the break.

Some minor defensive adjustments paid dividends for the Rebels along with efficient offense as they scored on their first six possessions of the third period to virtually put it out of reach. Hamilton had five points and inside mate Dylan Turner added four during the surge.

“We wanted to extend our defense a little further out in the second half and focus on forcing them to make more contested shots after halftime,” Coach Frank commented. “I thought we did a much better job defensively the last two quarters.

“The kids came out in the third quarter and executed extremely well offensively and set a tone for the second half.”

Calera rallied to within 49-44 after a Wade Hearod trey and two Taylor charity tosses but managed only one field goal over the final four minutes of the quarter as the lead expanded back to double digits.

The Bulldogs briefly crawled back to within nine midway through the fourth stanza but an emphatic dunk by Hamilton took the rest of the wind out of the Bulldogs’ sails as Silo pushed the lead to as much as 19 points in the final minutes.

“He’s getting better and better,” Frank said about Hamilton. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence, effort and determination. His length makes him very difficult. He has guard-like skills and is very versatile and a defensive nightmare matchup-wise.”

In addition to Hamilton’s big effort (which included three treys), the Rebels also got a tremendous performance by Thomas with 23 points that including four three-pointers.

Jacob Lawless added 12, Turner had eight with Korben Ford chipping in three and Ty Herndon one point.

Taylor tallied a team-high 28 points that included six threes from long range but was the only Bulldog to reach double digits.

Toombs and Hearod tossed in nine each, Brayden Langley scored eight with Tytus West, Tyler Shupert and Jaylen Dunn posting two apiece.

