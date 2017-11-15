Area Basketball Roundup

Rock Creek 54, Achille 46 (girls)

Bidding for the upset, Achille led through three quarters before Rock Creek came alive in the final frame to rally for the victory.

The Lady Eagles led 12-8 after one quarter, 26-22 at the half and 36-34 at the end of three stanzas. Rock Creek then outscored the visitors 20-10 in the final period.

Teeronie McCann topped the Lady Mustangs with 17 points as Lainey Jestis tossed in 15 and Hannah Heflin also reached double digits with 10.

Sommer Rater fueled the Achille attack with 20 points, including three treys. Karah Manry finished with eight and Jackie Todd and Calli Snyder scored six apiece.

Rock Creek 72, Achille 43 (boys)

A monster 35-point third quarter by Rock Creek broke things wide open and the Mustangs cruised to the victory.

Rock Creek held a slim 14-11 advantage through one stanza and 32-21 at the half before exploding offensively.

Christian McGowan connected for five three-pointers and led the balanced charge for the Mustangs with 17 points.

Karson Dry chipped in 13, Sam Roper added 12, Austin Green had 11 and Luke Jestis narrowly missed double figures with nine.

Austin McClung pumped in 22 to pace Achille with Brayden Prater also contributing 11.

Colbert 49, Turner 47 (girls)

Kiana Love scored 21 points, including 16 in the second half as Colbert outlasted Turner.

The Lady Leopards trailed 11-9 after one quarter before turning the tables to take a 21-17 lead at the half. It was still Colbert 33-31 after three stanzas before both teams poured in 16 in the fourth.

In addition to Love’s huge effort inside, Colbert got 14 points from Brady Rowland, six by Toree Buck, five from Hannah Rhoades and Leigha Brown finished with three.

Tushka 46, Caney 18 (girls)

The Tushka Lady Tigers broke open a low-scoring slugfest with a 20-point third quarter and rolled past rival Caney.

Tushka led 12-5 after one quarter and just 15-7 at intermission before exploding after the half.

Ryann Cochran led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points for the Lady Tigers.

Grace Wall added nine, Adriene Percell had eight, Taylor Chambers and Kayelin Kindred six each with Lauren Ford tossing in three and Tenley Wainright two.

Boswell 45, Moyers 32 (girls)

The visiting Lady Scorpions erased an 8-6 first quarter deficit and then pulled away in the second half.

Boswell rode a 12-9 scoring edge in the second frame to an 18-17 lead at the half and then outscored Moyers 27-15 in the final two periods.

Matalie Busby had another strong outing with 19 points while Laney Pardue also hit double figures with 11.

Boswell 79, Moyers 74, OT (boys)

Four Scorpions scored in double figures and Boswell outscored Moyers, 10-5, in overtime for a pivotal Class B early season win on the road.

Boswell trailed 23-11 after one quarter before erupting for a 27-12 edge in the second frame behind five three-pointers. It 53-each after three and tied at 69 through four periods.

Kason Barker paced a well-balanced attack for the Scorpions with 21 points followed closely by Aaron Taylor with 20 and Hayden Dill’s 19. Lee Roberts also chipped in 12 for Boswell.