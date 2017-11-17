Strong SE finish culminates adversity-filled 2017 season

This over here, that over there …

Anybody – okay, not anybody —- lots of folks can coach when players are healthy and breaks are going the right way.

It’s an entirely different story when key players and sidelined and the tough mamas appear on the schedule. That’s when the digging starts.

Southeastern football roared out to a 6-0 start this year despite losing the starting senior quarterback in the second game. The starting running back fell to the injury bug. Others followed at different times.

Offensive and defensive linemen were hurt. Skill positions grab the glory, as we all know, but take away the big guys up front and see what happens to the glory.

Oklahoma University and other big timers just reach down the line and plug in another player who is almost as good.

That’s not done at this level. Teams with capable starters are not strewn about the landscape. Teams with truly capable backups are almost nonexistent.

Coach Bo Atterberry and his staff turned in a remarkable performance in keeping the ship afloat. Yes, 7-4 after a 6-0 start is not a good thing.

That 7-4 record, however, is light years ahead of a 6-5 record even though it’s just one game.

Coaches and players can fight the good fight every day in practice and still get it handed to them in games.

It’s a lot like being without toilet paper in diarrhea season.

Savage Storm football fans wanted a Great American Conference championship. So did coaches and players. It didn’t work out that way, but this season’s final outcome might have been more important.

I can’t attend Southeastern games nowadays, but I watch and/or listen at home. I haven’t heard one word on the postgame comments along the poor, poor, pitiful me song and dance.

That’s commendable and refreshing.

YOU MAY HAVE noticed that things aren’t going so well for the all-powerful National Football League.

You can bet the NFL leadership has noticed it and is scrambling around trying to find someone or some thing to save the NFL from the NFL.

The TV cameras reveal fans disguised as empty seats. Merchandise sales are down. Sponsorships are slipping.

The fans, they restoreth my faith.

NFL, JERRY JONES playing Hide and Zeke.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apparently has almost unlimited authority to handle all NFL business. By the way, he is seeking a $50 million contract after having to settle for something like a paltry $44 mil in the recent past.

Goodell has caused the NFL many problems with the way he has handled various situations with players, especially when abuse is a factor.

The man doesn’t have enough sense to sit in the corner and count his money. Boo-boo after boo-boo has made the NFL a laughing stock in certain circles. Those circles are covered in money. Billionaire money, forget a mere $50 million.

The foul-smelling stuff has now run into the whirling device. Get your popcorn ready.

Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys, recently listed as worth $4 billion bucks. Jones has threatened to sue Goodell and the NFL compensation committee members over Goodell’s new contract.

You may recall the running hassle between Goodell and Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. Something about domestic violence at Ohio State where police declined to file charges.

It seems Goodell had at least hinted to Jones that there would be no suspension involved or, at the very least, a suspension of much less than six games.

Jones has maintained all along that there was no evidence against Elliott and allwould be well with the Cowboys, the NFL and the world.

Jones is said to feel that Goodell lied or at least ‘misrepresented’ the situation with Zeke and the suspension.

Goodell bowed up and Elliott is supposedly somewhere out of the country ‘getting his head on straight’ and staying in shape.

Isn’t that what everybody does in cases like this? Nothing like going to a foreign country so you can stay in football shape. Nothing like going to a foreign country to get your head straight.

Try shopping for something really simple like shoestrings in a foreign country that does not print signs in English like good old America is trying to do to keep everybody happy.

Been there, done that. No fun.

OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY football has made it into the top four teams, which will set up the playoffs.

It’s not a done deal since OU still has a couple of regular-season games left against Kansas and West Virginia. These, of course, will be followed by thenewly-re-instated Big 12 championship game.

This means two teams that played in the regular season will play again in the championship game and this can cause problems.

It’s difficult to beat a good team twice in the same season. Teams in the championship game should be pretty good teams.

The Big 12 went back to the championship game because others were doing it and had a TV presence in that extra game.

This game is supposed to enhance the Big 12’s national playoff hopes, but …

The best-laid plans gang aft agley.

SAVAGE STORM basketball opens Great American Conference play here this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders.

Coach Darin Grover’s ladies are 1-1 overall and coach Kelly Green’s men are 0-2.

Southeastern women will tip off against Harding (1-2) at 5:30 tonight and the men will play Harding (0-0) at 7:30 in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Saturday’s action has the women taking on Arkansas Tech (1-0) at 1 p.m. with the men meeting Tech (2-0) at 3 p.m.

This is the beginning of GAC competition for the 2017-18 campaign.